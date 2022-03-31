ELEKTRA SELECTS ATHENA BITCOIN GLOBAL (OTC:ABIT) TO PROCESS BITCOIN PAYMENTS USING THE LIGHTNING NETWORK

Chicago/Mexico City, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Today, Athena Bitcoin Global announces that Elektra, part of Grupo Salinas, has appointed Athena to process Bitcoin payments using the Lightning Network. Athena Bitcoin is providing the fiat crypto bridge, assuring processing and liquidity in compliance with national regulatory requirements, making Lightning Network payments possible.

Elektra has more than 1,300 points of sale in Mexico and in Latin America. In December 2021, Elektra became the first Mexican retailer to accept bitcoin. All goods and services available online and in-store can now be paid instantly with the Lightning Network.

Athena helps clients cross the "last mile" that connects crypto commerce to local currencies by providing custom solutions and 24-hour bank settlement. “Elektra realizes the potential for bitcoin to transform online payments and bring electronic payments to many who are shut out of the existing financial system,” said Eric Gravengaard, CEO and founder of Athena Bitcoin Global. “Our goal at Athena Bitcoin is to make accessing bitcoin easier for businesses, individuals, and governments who believe in financial freedom; we are honored to collaborate with like-minded partners."

About Athena Bitcoin Global

Athena Bitcoin Global owns and operates a global network of Athena Bitcoin ATMs. Ruru is Athena Bitcoin’s comprehensive platform that facilitates the use of digital currency and electronic banking to power economies in need of access and inclusion. Ruru components include Athena Bitcoin ATMs, Wallet, POS, OTC services and more, all are usable for ordinary people, businesses and governments.

