Delta 9 Reports Year End and Q4 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three-month period and full year ending December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ending December 31, 2021

Record net revenues of $62.3 million in 2021, up 20% compared to $52.0 million in 2020, including the following revenue segmentation highlights: Retail revenue increased 25% to $40.2 million in 2021 Wholesale revenue increased 57% to $18.5 million in 2021 Business to business revenue decreased 42% to $5.0 million in 2021

Gross profit 1 of $18.3 million in 2021 compared to $17.8 million last year.

of $18.3 million in 2021 compared to $17.8 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2.0 million in 2021 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $3.8 million last year.

of $2.0 million in 2021 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million last year. Loss from Operations of $(7.6 million) in 2021 compared to Loss from Operations of $(2.8 million) last year.



Financial Highlights for the Three-Month Period Ending December 31, 2021

Record quarterly net revenues of $17.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 21% compared to $14.2 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially net revenues increased 13% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit 1 of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 22% compared to $6.3 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially gross profit 1 was up 2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 22% compared to $6.3 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially Adjusted EBITDA2 improved to $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.



“I am very proud of our Delta 9 team who worked hard to post record revenue results for 2021 against a backdrop of a challenging market environment for cannabis in Canada,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We remain focused this year to produce growth and improved results as we continue to expand our retail store network, to focus our efforts on sales of our turn key Grow Pods in international markets, and to continue to grow the Company’s cannabis wholesale division. Delta 9 will continue to execute its vertically integrated and diversified revenue strategies as we continue to accelerate revenue growth and implement prudent control costs.”

Summary of Quarterly Results

Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Revenue $13,227,540

$16,750,695

$15,192,268 $17,120,932 Cost of Sales 9,539,620 11,817,720 10,425,214 12,247,951 Gross Profit Before Unrealized Gain From Changes In Biological Assets 3,687,920 4,932,975 4,767,054 4,872,981 Unrealized gain from changes in fair value of biological assets (Net) (736,225) (42,861) 1,690,676 (1,853,245) Gross Profit $2,951,695

$4,890,114

$6,457,730 $3,019,736 Expenses General and Administrative 3,517,490 2,742,066 3,687,945 2,972,633 Sales and Marketing 2,176,965 2,537,879 2,649,302 3,212,250 Share Based Compensation 501,370 413,716 175,514 371,433 Total Operating Expenses $6,195,825

$5,693,661 $6,512,761

$6,556,316

Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) 1 6,199 1,199,876 191,056 613,562 Income (Loss) from Operations $(3,244,130)

$(803,547)

$(55,031)

$(3,536,580)

Other Income/ Expenses (755,851) (736,367) (788,741) (1,622,996) Net Income (Loss) $(3,999,981)

$(1,138,899)

$(843,772)

$(5,159,576)

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.04)

$(0.01)

$(0.01)

$(0.05)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, fair value changes and other non-cash items.



A comprehensive discussion of Delta 9’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2021 filed on SEDAR and can be found at www.sedar.com.

Q4 Results 2021 Conference Call

Delta 9 has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results of the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021. The conference call will be hosted March 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: March 31, 2022 TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL IN # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, June 30, 2022 REPLAY PASSCODE: 24752 #

1 The Company’s “gross profit” is calculated before adjustments for changes in biological assets.

2 The Company’s “Adjusted EBITDA” is a measure used by management that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management defines the Adjusted EBITDA as the income (loss) from operations, as reported, before interest and tax, adjusted for removing share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, the fair value effects of accounting for biological assets and inventories, and other one-time items not expected to recur. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, and the attribution of Adjusted EBITDA in the manner described above, provides meaningful and useful financial information as these measures demonstrate the performance of the Company’s operating businesses.