Global Crossing Airlines Reports Full Year Revenues over 5 Months of Operations of US$14.3M Finished 2021 with US$8.0M in Cash, Cash equivalents, and Restricted Cash

Significant highlights and milestones for the year include:



Obtained its US FAA Aircraft Operating Certificate as a US 121 Flag and Supplemental Carrier the “Certification”; Obtained its Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Foreign Charter Air Transportation from the US DOT to Fly Internationally

Entered revenue service on August 7, 2021 with one Airbus A320 Aircraft; five additional were placed on the Certificate and into revenue service by December 31, 2021

Signed agreements for 9 Airbus A321 freighters

Additional three A320 passenger aircraft on top of the existing six A320 family passenger aircraft with world class lessors such as DAE, Alterna and Greenwich Highland

2022 Outlook

Q1 2022 revenue will exceed 2021 revenues

Expect full year 2022 revenue to exceed $90M with over half secured today under long term contracts

$161M in long term contracts and LOIs secured in Q1 for 2022 and beyond

Signed lease for 2 additional A321F aircraft

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) today reported financial results for its first year of revenue operations, including revenue of $14.3M and a net operating loss of $19.8M or ($0.43) per diluted share. Included in GlobalX’s operating results are an estimated $11.1M in expense related to pre-revenue operations during the year, as well as approximately $1.8M in non-recurring expenses. All dollar amounts in this press release are in United States dollars.



“We certified GlobalX as a US 121 Flag carrier during the pandemic, accomplishing this in 12 months,” said Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX. “During our first year of operations which was from August to December, we operated 730 revenue flights, and approximately 1,700 block hours, for nearly two dozen customers.”



“I am very excited by the scope and scale of operations achieved since initiating revenue service. Besides successfully launching our ad-hoc charter business, we have flown for tour operators, college sports teams and fans, and established multiple long-running program charter and ACMI relationships. In short, we have been executing the business plan we laid out when we first started Global Crossing.”



Mr. Wegel further added: “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional customer value and while scaling the airline towards profitability. We continue to see increasing demand for our aircraft as well as our growing portfolio of customers and products.”



Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results



During 2021, GlobalX operated a total 1,679 block hours with revenues of $14.3M, both of which were zero in 2020. The net loss for the year was $19.8M, and GlobalX ended the year with $8.0M in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash. Operating losses during the year were driven by the investments necessary to achieve FAA certification, begin the process of scaling operations, and a limited number of aircraft. Across the 12 months of 2021, GlobalX operated an average of 1.2 aircraft for a total of 438 aircraft days available for sale.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, GlobalX operated 1,293 block hours with revenues of $11.2M, both of which were zero for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents a 260% increase in revenue over Q3 2021. Operating losses for the quarter totaled $4.5M with an estimated $1.8M in expenses related to costs associated with training, aircraft acquisition, share compensation and S-1 filing. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, GlobalX operated an average of 3.8 aircraft for a total of 347 aircraft days for sale.

2022 Outlook



Looking forward we expect revenue in Q1 to exceed all revenue in 2021 and we expect to see and average of 30% sequential quarterly revenue growth through the rest of 2022 as we add additional aircraft and launch our cargo operations. Based on current contracts and projected aircraft delivery dates, we anticipate reaching profitability by Q3 2022.



Commenting on the results, Mr. Wegel stated: “We believe we have established a strong foundation for our airline, with a solid and highly experienced team of airline professionals, and we are well positioned to grow successfully throughout 2022 and into the future.”



The foregoing guidance is based on management’s current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customer forecasts. Actual results may differ materially from what is provided here today as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

For full details of the 2021 financial results, Management's discussion and analysis of financial results and consolidated financial statements and notes for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP).

About Global Crossing Airlines



GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information



This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s intention to fly as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline, the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, the expected delivery timelines for aircraft, future demand for block hours, increases in flight activity and expected future revenues and profitability.



In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.



Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(FORMERLY “CANADA JETLINES LTD.”)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER

31, 2021 DECEMBER

31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,241,716 $ 523,690 Restricted cash 2,752,285 25,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 745,646 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 848,490 350,420 Current assets held for sale — 11,400 9,588,137 910,510 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $36,122 618,883 422 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,668,308 2,520,243 Deferred costs and other assets 6,198,338 3,740,037 $ 39,073,666 $ 7,171,212 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,574,186 $ 1,226,861 Accrued liabilities 5,963,761 — Due from related parties 197,558 232,027 Current portion of notes payable 1,573,000 392,700 Warrant liability — 824,607 Current portion of long-term operating leases 3,393,497 605,397 Current liabilities held for sale — 274,951 14,702,002 3,556,543 Note payable — 1,178,100 Long-term operating leases 20,042,343 1,914,846 Other liabilities 83,491 187,928 Deferred taxes — — Non-current liabilities held for sale — 31,416 34,827,836 6,868,833 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Shareholders' Equity Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 51,237,876 and

28,938,060 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020,

respectively 51,237 28,938 Common stock subscribed — 452,269 Additional paid-in capital 26,456,900 2,264,966 Retained deficit (22,262,307 ) (2,443,794 ) 4,245,830 302,379 $ 39,073,666 $ 7,171,212

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(FORMERLY “CANADA JETLINES LTD.”)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER

31, YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER

31, 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUES $ 14,292,472 $ — OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 9,784,450 425,787 Aircraft Fuel 3,142,720 — Maintenance, materials and repairs 832,609 — Depreciation and amortization 34,289 125.00 Contracted ground and aviation services 3,336,782 — Travel 961,258 24,781 Insurance 1,713,756 — Aircraft Rent 4,149,871 — Other 7,497,021 2,202,988 Total Operating Expenses 31,452,756 2,653,681 Loss from operations (17,160,284 ) (2,653,681 ) Loss (Gain) on Warrant Valuation 2,650,772 (609,440 ) Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Financial Instruments 154,120 — Interest Income (515 ) 18 Interest expense 31,558 (107 ) Loss from continuing operations (19,996,219 ) (2,044,152 ) Income from discontinued operations, including gain on disposal of $302,830

(Note 4) 177,706 — Net loss before income taxes $ (19,818,513 ) $ (2,044,152 ) Income tax expense (benefit) — — Loss from continuing operations, net of taxes (19,818,513 ) (2,044,152 ) Basic loss per share – continuing operations $ (0.43 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted loss per share – continuing operations $ (0.43 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic earnings per share – discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Diluted earnings per share – discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 46,185,089 19,169,244 Fully diluted shares outstanding 46,185,089 19,169,244

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC.

(FORMERLY “CANADA JETLINES LTD.”)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

2021 YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss from continuing operations $ (19,996,219 ) $ (2,044,152 ) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 34,289 125 Foreign exchange loss 228,206 142,529 Loss / (gain) on warrant revaluation 2,650,772 (609,440 ) Decrease in operating lease right of use asset 1,154,477 — Share-based payments 1,254,413 216,111 Non-cash working capital item changes: Accounts receivable (745,646 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets (486,670 ) (357,546 ) Accounts payable 2,072,374 1,263,591 Accrued liabilities 5,963,761 — Decrease in operating lease obligations (386,945 ) - Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (8,257,188 ) (1,388,782 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 177,706 — Net cash used in operating activities (8,079,482 ) (1,388,782 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from asset disposal - 24,639 Purchases of property and equipment (652,750 ) — Deferred costs and other assets (2,684,307 ) (705,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,337,057 ) (680,361 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments to related party (34,469 ) (64,110 ) Other liabilities (104,437 ) 187,928 Proceeds on issuance of units 19,032,172 2,462,599 Net cash provided by financing activities – continuing operations 18,893,266 2,586,417 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities – discontinued operations (31,416 ) 31,416 Net cash provided by financing activities 18,861,850 2,617,833 Net increase in cash 7,445,311 548,690 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 548,690 -

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 7,994,001 $ 548,690

Cash paid for Interest $ 31,558 $ 18 Taxes - - The following provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash to the amounts reported on the consolidated Balance Sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,241,716 $ 523,690 Restricted cash 2,752,285 25,000 $ 7,994,001 $ 548,690



