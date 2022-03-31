Kiddom Introduces Real-Time Lesson Launch Functionality to Fully Harness the Power of Curriculum

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiddom , the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum, today announced that for the first time ever, it has integrated real-time Lesson Launch capabilities into its platform. Lesson Launch saves teachers significant time by allowing them to create lesson plans, present lessons, deliver assignments and activities to students, and then engage with and monitor student work in real-time. All from the same Kiddom platform on which they’re managing curriculum, assigning work, and communicating with students.



Until now, teachers have had to manage multiple technology platforms to incorporate disparate lesson elements, and then had to separately manage any points of student interaction. This unnecessary complexity takes time and attention away from what matters - having a positive and engaging in-class learning experience with students. Kiddom’s Lesson Launch consolidates these key elements of teaching into Kiddom’s comprehensive curriculum ecosystem and gives teachers a myriad of tools to plan, build, schedule, deliver and engage with lessons in real-time anywhere for all students.

Using Lesson Launch, teachers can find, customize, and deliver Google Slides presentations, schedule presentations for a specific day within a class, schedule and administer interactive assignments for the classroom, launch the presentation, and deploy assignments and other media in real-time during in-class instruction. As students work on the assignments and other learning activities, teachers can easily monitor progress, check for understanding, and receive critical, immediate feedback to allow them to flexibly adjust instruction and pacing. This aligns presentation materials, curriculum, and assessments from the Kiddom platform, the same platform where they also manage planning and assignments. It seamlessly works for in-class, hybrid and remote students.

“After we heard from educators that they were utilizing both outside slide decks and Kiddom’s curriculum assignments in their classrooms, it was clear that there was an opportunity to integrate all these pieces together in a real-time workflow that could improve our teachers’ quality of life,” said Abbas Manjee, co-founder and Chief Academic Officer at Kiddom. “The teacher-student interaction is the most important use case in education and we created the Lesson Launch framework as an answer to their needs. Combined with the interactive activities that Kiddom provides out of the box, Lesson Launch saves teachers time and contributes to a more engaging classroom experience for students.”

Previously, Kiddom workflows were mainly focused on asynchronous setups. The addition of Lesson Launch creates a synchronous experience between teachers and students so they are supported in in-class, hybrid or remote learning scenarios, as well as in the quick pivots between them.

Lesson Launch can be applied to multiple instruction models, including in-station rotation, whole-class instruction, group work and more. During a lesson, an educator can direct students to their Kiddom calendar and launch an assignment in real-time. Using their own teacher dashboard, the educator can easily see student engagement and progress, as well as quickly scan answers to check for understanding. When enough time has passed, the teacher can close the assignment and continue with the lesson. Lesson Launch has the ease of passing out a worksheet with the powerful data measuring student work behind it.

"It [Lesson Launch] focused the kids so much better because they have to be accountable and logged in,” said Wanda Reinke, educator at Sumner-Fredericksburg Schools and a Kiddom Lesson Launch user. “I can see who is working and who is not working. It made a huge difference.”

Lesson Launch works with Kiddom’s Curriculum Management and Lesson Planning features to provide teachers with more real-time control, interactivity and flexibility during the in-class experience. Lesson Launch’s key benefits include:

Save significant time and hassle preparing and delivering customized lessons that include videos, articles, and interactive elements all within one technology platform

Map lesson materials to the curriculum and assignments within Kiddom

Launch presentations and push activities to students in real-time

Monitor student progress in real-time on the Classroom screen and move on when the work is completed

Plan lessons as far in advance as the educator would like

Check for understanding and pace classroom lessons based on the class’ progress

Consolidate resources and materials, helping to prevent teacher burnout



Kiddom’s Lesson Launch is now available to all new and existing Kiddom users. To learn more about Kiddom’s new Lesson Launch, visit kiddom.co/new-feature-lesson-launch-announcement.

About Kiddom

Kiddom is the first all-in-one education platform for high-quality digital curriculum. It integrates curriculum management, instruction, assessment, and communication tools into one solution, saving schools valuable time, resources and money. With the flexibility to access and edit curriculum from any location, Kiddom is the only education platform that can effectively support teachers and learners engaging in in-class, blended, hybrid or distance learning scenarios, as well as in the quick pivots between them. Headquartered in San Francisco with an office in New York City, Kiddom is a team of passionate educators, designers, and developers building technology to enable all teachers and learners to unlock their full potential. To learn more, visit https://www.kiddom.co .

