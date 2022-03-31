FFalcon Selects SpringServe to Power TCL Channel Advertising Offering

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent TV ad serving platform, today announced a strategic integration with FFalcon to power the TCL Channel inventory.



SpringServe’s advanced ad serving and inventory management technology helps clients streamline their monetization to capture the full value of their inventory, all while ensuring high quality ad experiences. Through this integration, SpringServe can power direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and the flexibility of its platform will allow FFalcon to help optimize and measure campaign performance.

FFalcon operates the global smart TV platforms for TCL, one of the major TV manufacturers to provide consumers with premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps and TV shopping experiences. With a global footprint spanning more than 160 countries across six continents, FFalcon has now developed into the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform.

“SpringServe’s platform is specifically designed to support video publishers and working with leading OEMs such as FFalcon is a natural next step as we continue to expand our global footprint,” said Leon Siotis, Head of International, SpringServe. “This will bring more inventory options for content owners and video creators to power CTV campaigns in streaming environments. Our platform enables advertisers to better engage with audiences through a great end-user experience wherever they consume content.”

A unique consideration for OEM publishers is that the viewer experience starts as soon as the consumer turns on the TV and navigates the home screen. Leveraging this first-viewer advantage, SpringServe supports features such as native tile ads that allow OEMs and advertisers to reach viewers before they select a dedicated streaming app.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

About FFalcon

Invested jointly by TCL Electronics, Tencent and Southern TV New Media, FFalcon is responsible for the global operation of TCL Smart Screens, providing premium content services such as video, applications, games, music, apps and TV shopping experiences. FFalcon has now developed into the world’s leading internet and AIxIoT service platform bringing great user experience in 160+ countries across six continents.