Kratos Demonstrates All-Digital Multi-Mission Edge Capability at the 37th Space Symposium

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that along with technology partner Kymeta, it will provide live demonstrations of an all-digital multi-mission capability at the 37th Annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, April 4-7.



The demonstrations will include Kratos’ OpenSpace™ Satcom and RF Carrier Analysis virtual network functions running on a generic (x86) compute device that is digitally paired with a Kymeta electronically steered antenna (ESA) mounted inside a tactical H2 vehicle. This virtual architecture enables a universally deployable solution within a broad range of resilient ground station and cloud environments.

This demonstration highlights the first ever implementation of the industry interoperability standard developed by the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium inside a terminal application. DIFI members include the U.S. DoD CIO, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Space Force, DISA, as well as key commercial companies, and the standard has already been specified in at least one U.S. defense-related RFP. The industry’s growing adoption of the DIFI standard supports the DoD’s digital transformation goals, as well as freeing operators from the vendor lock-in characterized by proprietary systems.

“This demonstration will show that critical satellite network operations can be made increasingly virtual, interoperable and software-defined all the way to the network’s edge,” said Kevin Tobias, Director of Edge Products at Kratos. “It is another step forward in proving that the ground layer can enable multi-orbit networks and multi-mission operations, for example Satcom, space domain awareness (SDA) and ISR together as dynamic, virtualized applications, and all supporting the DoD’s digital transformation goals and JADC2 principles regarding open-standards and interoperability.”

Attendees at the 37th Annual Space Symposium can view these industry-first capabilities at the Kratos H2 located on site for demonstrations during exhibit hall hours, April 4-7, 2022. Visit Kratos booth 1140 in Bartolin Hall to schedule a demo.

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 26, 2021, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

