DMC Global Issues Letter to Stakeholders From President & CEO Kevin Longe

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) has published its Annual Letter to Stakeholders from president and chief executive officer Kevin Longe. The letter is available here, or on the Investors page of DMC’s website.

About DMC

DMC Global operates a portfolio of differentiated businesses that lead niche segments of the energy, industrial infrastructure and building products industries. The Company’s strategy is to identify well-run businesses with strong management teams, and support them with long-term capital and strategic, financial, legal, technology and operating resources. DMC helps portfolio companies grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term growth strategies, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. The Company’s current portfolio consists of Arcadia Inc., a leading supplier of architectural building products, DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry, and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sector. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.dmcglobal.com/.

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924



