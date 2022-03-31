Worldwide Fertility Test Industry to 2027 - Technological Advances in Male Fertility Tests Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Fertility Test Market Report
The growing awareness about fertility test and greater access to treatment is one of the major factors driving the global fertility test market growth. Fertility test industry is growing at a healthy rate during the forecast period.
Over the past few years, the fertility test industry has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in developed and developing regions, rapidly increasing infertility population across the globe, and awareness among the adult population.
According to this market research report the fertility test market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2022-2027.
The Ovulation test kit segment dominate the market with high market share. Smart Phone based sperm analysis is an emerging trend in the global fertility test market. Use of AI in sperm analysis will boost the market growth
Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online sales channels, retail pharmacies, and hospitals pharmacies. In 2021, the online sales channel segment witnessed the highest market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period
Market Segmentation by Products
- Ovulation Test Kits
- Fertility Monitors
- Sperm Test Kit
Market Segmentation by Gender
- Male
- Female
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Online Sale Channels
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
Market Segmentation by End-Users
- Homecare
- Speciality and Fertility Clinics
- Hospitals
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Around 11% of North American women and 9% of men experience the fertility problem. Moreover, in the United States, 9% of men and 10% of women between the age group 15-44 years suffer from infertility problems which positively influence the market growth with driving demand for the fertility test.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Vendor Analysis
The fertility test kit manufacturers are trying to achieve a high market share with different revenue generation strategies. Some of the sperm test kit manufacturing companies include swim count, advacare, DNA Diagnostics Centre, Hamilton Thorne, Home Health, Give Legacy. These companies deliver high-quality sperm test kits in domestic and international markets, and will achieve a higher share in the upcoming time in the fertility test market.
Prominent Vendors
- AB Analitica
- Ava AG
- Advacare Pharma
- Babystart Ltd.
- Biozhena
- Cyclotest
- DNA Diagnostics Center
- Give Legacy Inc
- Exseed Health
- Lady Technologies
- Fertility Focus limited
- Femometer
- Fairhaven Health
- Geratherm Medical
- Hilin Life Products Inc
- iXensor
- LetsGetChecked
- Medical Electronic System
- Modern Fertility
- OOVA
- Piramal Pharma
- Premom
- Raiing Medical
- Samplytics Technologies
- SwimCount
- Swiss Precision Diagnostics
- Teco Diagnostics
- Yesmom
- Valley Electronics AG
The Report Includes:
1. The analysis of the global fertility test market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global fertility test market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global fertility test market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances in Male Fertility Tests
8.2 Smartphone-Based Sample Analysis
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Maternal Age
9.2 Surge in Infertility Rates Worldwide
9.3 Rising Awareness of Fertility Tests
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Accuracy in Available Fertility Tests
10.2 Low Awareness & Acceptance of Fertility Tests
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Products
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Ovulation Test Kits
12.4 Fertility Monitors
12.5 Sperm Test Kits
13 Gender
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Female
13.4 Male
14 Distribution Channels
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Online Sale Channels
14.4 Retail Pharmacies
14.5 Hospital Pharmacies
15 End-users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Homecare
15.4 Specialty & Ferility Clinics
15.5 Hospitals
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Geographic Overview
17 North America
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
17.4 Products
17.5 Gender
17.6 Distribution Channel
17.7 End-users
18 Europe
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
18.4 Products
18.5 Gender
18.6 Distribution Channel
18.7 End-user
19 Apac
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
19.4 Products
19.5 Gender
19.6 Distribution Channel
19.7 End-user
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
20.4 Products
20.5 Gender
20.6 Distribution Channel
20.7 End-user
21 Middle East & Africa
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries
21.4 Products
21.5 Gender
21.6 Distribution Channel
21.7 End-user
22 Competitive Landscape
22.1 Competition Overview
22.2 Market Share Analysis
23 Company Profiles
23.1 Ab Analitica
23.2 Ava AG
23.3 Advacare Pharma
23.4 Babystart
23.5 Biozhena
23.6 Cyclotest
23.7 Dna Diagnostics Centre
23.8 Exseed Health
23.9 Fertility Focus
23.10 Femometer
23.11 Fairhaven Health
23.12 Geratherm Medical AG
23.13 Give Legacy
23.14 Hilin Life Products
23.15 Ixensor
23.16 Lady Technologies
23.17 Letsgetchecked
23.18 Medical Electronic System
23.19 Modern Fertility
23.20 Oova
23.21 Piramal Healthcare
23.22 Premom
23.23 Quanovate
23.24 Raiing Medical
23.25 Inito (Samplytics Technologies)
23.26 Swimcount
23.27 Swiss Precision Diagnostics
23.28 Teco Diagnostics
23.29 Yesmom
23.30 Valley Electronics AG
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0edou
Attachment