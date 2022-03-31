Worldwide Fertility Test Industry to 2027 - Technological Advances in Male Fertility Tests Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Test Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Fertility Test Market Report



The growing awareness about fertility test and greater access to treatment is one of the major factors driving the global fertility test market growth. Fertility test industry is growing at a healthy rate during the forecast period.



Over the past few years, the fertility test industry has been growing at a healthy rate on account of rising awareness regarding fertility testing, increasing maternal age of women in developed and developing regions, rapidly increasing infertility population across the globe, and awareness among the adult population.



According to this market research report the fertility test market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2022-2027.



The Ovulation test kit segment dominate the market with high market share. Smart Phone based sperm analysis is an emerging trend in the global fertility test market. Use of AI in sperm analysis will boost the market growth



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into online sales channels, retail pharmacies, and hospitals pharmacies. In 2021, the online sales channel segment witnessed the highest market growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period



Market Segmentation by Products

Ovulation Test Kits

Fertility Monitors

Sperm Test Kit

Market Segmentation by Gender

Male

Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online Sale Channels

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Market Segmentation by End-Users

Homecare

Speciality and Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Around 11% of North American women and 9% of men experience the fertility problem. Moreover, in the United States, 9% of men and 10% of women between the age group 15-44 years suffer from infertility problems which positively influence the market growth with driving demand for the fertility test.



Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Vendor Analysis

The fertility test kit manufacturers are trying to achieve a high market share with different revenue generation strategies. Some of the sperm test kit manufacturing companies include swim count, advacare, DNA Diagnostics Centre, Hamilton Thorne, Home Health, Give Legacy. These companies deliver high-quality sperm test kits in domestic and international markets, and will achieve a higher share in the upcoming time in the fertility test market.



Prominent Vendors

AB Analitica

Ava AG

Advacare Pharma

Babystart Ltd.

Biozhena

Cyclotest

DNA Diagnostics Center

Give Legacy Inc

Exseed Health

Lady Technologies

Fertility Focus limited

Femometer

Fairhaven Health

Geratherm Medical

Hilin Life Products Inc

iXensor

LetsGetChecked

Medical Electronic System

Modern Fertility

OOVA

Piramal Pharma

Premom

Raiing Medical

Samplytics Technologies

SwimCount

Swiss Precision Diagnostics

Teco Diagnostics

Yesmom

Valley Electronics AG

The Report Includes:

1. The analysis of the global fertility test market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global fertility test market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global fertility test market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances in Male Fertility Tests

8.2 Smartphone-Based Sample Analysis



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Maternal Age

9.2 Surge in Infertility Rates Worldwide

9.3 Rising Awareness of Fertility Tests



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack of Accuracy in Available Fertility Tests

10.2 Low Awareness & Acceptance of Fertility Tests



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Products

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Ovulation Test Kits

12.4 Fertility Monitors

12.5 Sperm Test Kits



13 Gender

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Female

13.4 Male



14 Distribution Channels

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Online Sale Channels

14.4 Retail Pharmacies

14.5 Hospital Pharmacies



15 End-users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Homecare

15.4 Specialty & Ferility Clinics

15.5 Hospitals



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries

17.4 Products

17.5 Gender

17.6 Distribution Channel

17.7 End-users



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries

18.4 Products

18.5 Gender

18.6 Distribution Channel

18.7 End-user



19 Apac

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries

19.4 Products

19.5 Gender

19.6 Distribution Channel

19.7 End-user



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries

20.4 Products

20.5 Gender

20.6 Distribution Channel

20.7 End-user



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Key Countries

21.4 Products

21.5 Gender

21.6 Distribution Channel

21.7 End-user



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis



23 Company Profiles

23.1 Ab Analitica

23.2 Ava AG

23.3 Advacare Pharma

23.4 Babystart

23.5 Biozhena

23.6 Cyclotest

23.7 Dna Diagnostics Centre

23.8 Exseed Health

23.9 Fertility Focus

23.10 Femometer

23.11 Fairhaven Health

23.12 Geratherm Medical AG

23.13 Give Legacy

23.14 Hilin Life Products

23.15 Ixensor

23.16 Lady Technologies

23.17 Letsgetchecked

23.18 Medical Electronic System

23.19 Modern Fertility

23.20 Oova

23.21 Piramal Healthcare

23.22 Premom

23.23 Quanovate

23.24 Raiing Medical

23.25 Inito (Samplytics Technologies)

23.26 Swimcount

23.27 Swiss Precision Diagnostics

23.28 Teco Diagnostics

23.29 Yesmom

23.30 Valley Electronics AG



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

