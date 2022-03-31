Beroni Group Announces Appointment of Dr. John Chiplin to Board of Directors

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, announced that it has appointed Dr. John Chiplin as an independent director to Beroni’s Board of Directors effective April 1, 2022. Dr. Chiplin is an accomplished biotech executive and investor with a proven track record of building successful biotech companies.



Dr. John Chiplin, PhD is Managing Director of Newstar Ventures Ltd. and Chairman of the Board of Biotherapy Services, N4 Pharma plc (LSE: N4P) and Scancell Holdings plc. (LSE: SCLP). Dr. Chiplin has significant operational, investment and international experience in the life science and technology industries. From 2014 to 2016, he served as executive director of Benitec Biopharma Inc. and helped executed the company’s US IPO. From 2012 to 2014, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Polynoma, a Phase III cancer vaccine company, and from 2006 to 2009 he was Chief Executive Officer of Arana Therapeutics. Prior to this, Dr. Chiplin was head of the ITI Life Sciences investment fund in the UK, where he managed significant negotiations regarding funding with Government Ministers. He had been influential in various other transactions including Intrexon's acquisition of Medistem, Cephalon's acquisition of Arana Therapeutics, and GlaxoSmithKline's acquisition of Domantis. He also serves on several boards including Kings Arms Yard VCT plc and US private company Batu Biologics. Dr. Chiplin received his doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Science from The University of Nottingham, U.K.

“We believe Dr. Chiplin’s experience in guiding multiple biotech companies through all stages of development will be invaluable to Beroni as we advance our robust pipeline through clinical development with the goal of delivering innovative therapeutics for oncology patients,” said Jacky Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Beroni Group.

“I am honored to join the Board at a pivotal time for the Company,” said Dr. Chiplin. “Over the last several years Beroni has created an attractive pipeline of clinical programs. The Company is now entering its next phase, as it looks to accelerate its growth globally and raise the capital required for its next phase of research. I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and taking part in its journey to becoming a leading biopharmaceutical company.”

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of FDA/CE approved virus diagnostic kits, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and traded on the OTC markets in the USA. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.

