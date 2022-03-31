Environics Analytics Establishes Scholarship For Western University’s Master Of Data Analytics Program

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) today announced it has donated to London, Ontario-based, Western University to set up the Environics Analytics Master of Data Analytics (MDA) Scholarship program.



As Canada's premier data analytics and marketing services organization, EA recognizes the vital need to develop the next generation of data analytics experts. Launching this scholarship for Western University's one-year professional science master's program will create more opportunities for students to build their interdisciplinary technical data analytics skills, approaches and experiences and prepare them for an analytics-focused career.

"On behalf of Western's MDA program and the Faculty of Science, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the generous donation from EA and Jan Kestle to create this scholarship program," says Douglas Woolford, Director, Master of Data Analytics at Western University. "This donation will provide excellent support for our recruitment efforts and allow us to continue attracting top talent to the MDA program to transform the potential of future students through interdisciplinary training in data science."

Since 2015, EA has actively supported post-secondary institutions through their Educational Outreach Committee (EOC). As part of their mandate, the EOC provides data and software for course work, delivers guest lectures and regularly participates in competitions and conferences to enhance students’ experience by offering opportunities to use real-world data analytics tools in the academic environment.

“We’re proud to set up this scholarship and create pathways for students to deepen their understanding of how data analytics can be applied to interdisciplinary challenges,” says Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics. "Data-driven decision-making is an essential skill in today's business world, and Western's MDA program provides graduates with the training needed to succeed in professional settings."

For more details on Western University’s Master of Data Analytics Program, visit www.uwo.ca/mda/

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

