Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTC:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that develops innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4 - 7, 2022.

“We’re very pleased to be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference next week,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We expect 2022 to be a year of unprecedented growth for the Company, driven by the increased reimbursement from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the virtual care services our iUGO Care platform enables. In this quarter alone, Reliq has expanded our platform to address new verticals including musculoskeletal conditions, respiratory conditions, dentistry, enhanced care for complex mental health and addiction patients and clinical trials, and we have expanded geographically into Nevada. We now have a target patient population of over 60 Million patients in the US alone. The Company reported gross margins of 74% in the last quarter of calendar year 2021 and is on track to achieve gross margins of over 75% and EBITDA margins of over 45% in 2022. We look forward to updating current shareholders and sharing the Reliq story with potential new investors at next week’s conference.”

The Company’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 11:00am EDT on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website or at: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/rht.v/2139702.

The Company will also participate in a healthcare industry panel titled “Improving Patient Care through New Innovations.” The panel, to be conducted virtually, will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00am EDT. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/panel2/2265382.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

Reliq Health Technologies is a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT, on the OTC as RQHTF and on the WKN as A2AJTB.

