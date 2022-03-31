Guggenheim Securities Hires Orcun Unlu to Lead Private Capital Advisory Business

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Orcun Unlu will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Capital Advisory. Mr. Unlu will focus on building out the firm’s secondary advisory capabilities and will commence work at Guggenheim in late spring 2022.



Mr. Unlu joins Guggenheim with more than a decade of private capital advisory, investment banking, and capital markets experience, most recently as a Managing Director and Global Head of Private Funds Group at Citigroup, where he founded Citi’s secondary advisory business. Prior to Citi, Mr. Unlu was a part of UBS Investment Bank’s Private Funds Group, focusing on sourcing and executing secondary market transactions for private equity sponsors. Beginning his career at Citi Alternative Investments, Mr. Unlu has advised numerous private fund managers and their investors on a broad range of transactions, including landmark continuation funds.

“We are pleased to welcome Orcun as a leader of our growing private capital advisory business,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Orcun’s long-term relationships with private equity investors and extensive track record of completing innovative secondary market transactions will be highly complementary to our primary capital and private equity advisory businesses. We look forward to his continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Unlu earned his Bachelor of Science from Duke University with a double major in economics and political science as well as a certificate in markets & management studies. He will be based in Guggenheim’s New York office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Securities

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com