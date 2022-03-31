Tactical Resources Introduces Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (REE) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to introduce its board of directors who currently serve as primary guidance, governance and oversight leadership during the critical stage of initial strategic venture planning and growth.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, “The North American rare earth elements sector is poised to assist the U.S. government and especially Western military supply chains in the extraction and processing of these increasingly critical minerals. We aim to move quickly to do our part during these extraordinary times. To accomplish this, we have assembled an excellent team of individuals who are both knowledgeable and conversant with the industry, and thoroughly accomplished at creating and financing new ventures through to advanced stages of development and quantifiable valuation. We look forward to moving ahead as a motivated and dedicated team to unlock the value of the investment potential of the REE sector.”

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Mr. Sundher specializes in early-stage project finance and structure. He has raised over $50 million for companies in which he was a founder / partner. He has lived in Asia and North America for the last 20 years and has 25 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Sundher has developed and sold several successful private and public companies in the technology, resource and software space. He has also served as a director of several public companies in the mining and technology sectors.

Kuljit (Jeet) Basi, Director

Mr. Basi is an established mining industry professional with over 15 years of technical leadership experience in global public mining companies, including Newmont, Goldcorp and Teck Resources. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Advisor, Newmont North America and Corporate Manager of Processing & Metallurgy for Goldcorp. Prior to Goldcorp, he served five years at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper operation. Mr. Basi holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia with a Minor in Commerce.

Matt Chatterton, Director

Mr. Chatterton brings over 18 years of experience in development and execution of complex projects. His expertise includes project management, facility management, logistics and supply-side processes and procedures at a number of operations in Canada and internationally. He has been involved in the public markets for the last three years, managing IPO processes and transitioning businesses to post listing operations. Mr. Chatterton is a Professional Engineer and graduate of Canada’s Queens University with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering Chemistry (2001) and master’s degree in Chemical Process Engineering (2003).

Abhishek Tamot, Director

Mr. Tamot is an experienced financial services professional with vast knowledge in capital markets. Previously, he worked at a successful asset management firm with over $19 billion in assets under management and prior to that he worked on the wealth management team for a top tier Canadian bank. Mr. Tamot holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Business School of Humber, specializing in eBusiness Marketing.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements (REE) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan, and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to information regarding the Company’s ability to unlock the value of the investment potential of the REE sector.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

