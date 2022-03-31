AgEagle to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Corporate Update on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

WICHITA, Kan., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions, will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent operational developments and its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the corporate update. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Friday, April 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time)

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2160/45102

The corporate update will be broadcast live and available for replay via the link above. If you have any difficulty connecting to the webcast, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

AgEagle plans to file a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) requesting a 15-day extension to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company does not anticipate having the audit of its financial statements completed in order to meet the March 31, 2022 deadline due primarily to the year-end audits of the Company’s recent acquisitions requiring additional time to complete.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle and its wholly owned subsidiaries are actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class drones, sensors and software that solve important problems for our customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

