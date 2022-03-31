B2B Distributor Partners with Optimizely and Bridgeline to Optimize Site Search

WOBURN, Mass., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their partnership with Optimizely continues to drive revenue with another customer within the B2B distribution sector.



A leading wholesale distributor has purchased a $40,000 Hawksearch license from Bridgeline. This joint customer of Bridgeline and Optimizely will implement the recently released third-party site search integration on the Optimizely platform.

Hawksearch partnered with Optimizely back in November 2021 to release the first fully integrated, out-of-the-box search vendor in the Optimizely B2B Commerce admin console available to thousands of Optimizely B2B users. Users can easily select Hawksearch through the Optimizely marketplace with the click of a button, making for a more seamless onboarding process.

This win follows a string of deals with wholesalers, distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers as Hawksearch’s advanced features designed for high-SKU B2B environments continue to boost conversion and average order value for large-scale customers. The distributor will be using Hawksearch to power their eCommerce site for its ability to understand complex, industry-specific search queries, unit of measure conversion, navigation, and recommendations.

CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn says, “Optimizely was quick to distinguish Hawksearch as a leader in the B2B search space and decided to partner with us to offer the first out-of-the-box connector for the Commerce Cloud. We’re so glad this is the first joint customer for our newest plugin and can’t wait to see how they grow with our pre-integrated AI-powered search solution.”



