ACE Education to Offer Precision Nutrition’s Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification to Exercise Professionals to Encourage Overall Client Wellbeing

Toronto, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Precision Nutrition (PN), the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company, announces an expansion to their partnership with the American Council on Exercise (ACE) that brings the PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification to existing and future ACE Certified Professionals. This new certification provides health and exercise professionals with advanced coaching methods backed by comprehensive science to help a broad range of clients achieve restorative sleep, better manage daily stressors, and learn how to recover from exercise and life stress more effectively.

"ACE is proud to partner with Precision Nutrition once again to bring relevant education to health and exercise professionals,” said Lauren Shroyer, ACE VP of product and innovation. “Recent events have shown how sleep, stress management, and recovery are key components to overall wellness, making this education very timely.”

Sleep, stress management, and recovery are essential components to living a healthy life. To remove obstacles that may be holding their clients back, coaches often need to focus on the sleep and stress problems behind their challenges in life. By helping people feel more well-rested, energetic, and capable, exercise professionals and health coaches can profoundly impact every area of a person's life: from their physical and mental wellbeing, to their family and relationships, to their work productivity and athletic performance.

Those who complete the new certification will have the resources needed to facilitate and guide clients in changing their sleep, stress management, and recovery behaviors for improved wellbeing. Inside the program, students will find over 40 hours of content assembled by a highly-credentialed team of experts—including some of the top medical, psychology, and stress management minds on the planet. Students will receive a scientifically-backed and proven playbook to help people manage stressors—no matter what life throws at them. The certification also includes real-life case studies, client simulations, and more than 30 questionnaires and assessment forms.

“From poor sleep and lack of energy, to work stress and health anxiety, millions of people are struggling as these vital pieces of the health puzzle often go overlooked or ignored in comparison to nutrition and fitness,” said Jason Crowe, VP, Partnerships and Business Development for PN. “The PN team is excited to bring the Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification to the ACE suite of continuing education products, so that together we may educate a new generation of holistic health coaches to help their clients break through plateaus, uncover hidden stressors, and make more progress than ever before.”

Those interested in registering for the PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification or learning more about PN's partnership with ACE can click here.

About the American Council on Exercise

Since 1985, the American Council on Exercise (ACE) has been the leading non-profit education and certification provider for health coaches and exercise professionals in the United States and around the world.

With more than 90,000 highly respected certified health coaches and exercise professionals, ACE Certified Professionals are on the ground daily helping people move, stay active and make lasting lifestyle behavior change to build healthier communities.

Headquartered in San Diego, ACE collaborates with public health partners to educate people of all backgrounds about the importance of physical activity and other healthy lifestyle behaviors; advocates for public policies to increase physical activity opportunities; and supports scientific research that investigates the efficacy of behavior-change interventions and the effectiveness of exercise practices and trends.

For more information visit www.acefitness.org/about-ace/. AMERICAN COUNCIL ON EXERCISE, ACE and ACE logos are Registered Trademarks of the American Council on Exercise.







About Precision Nutrition

Precision Nutrition (PN) offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to becoming fitter, getting healthier, and improving performance. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals with the education, tools, and coaching they need, over 150,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification to improve client results, and drive business growth. Recognized by leading health and fitness organizations, professional sports teams, Fortune 100 companies, and academic institutions, the PN Level 1 Nutrition Certification is the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals and the leader in customer satisfaction. PN’s portfolio of education products also include PN Level 1 Sleep, Stress Management, and Recovery Coaching Certification, PN Level 2 Master Health Coaching Certification, PN Academy, Specialized Courses and Advanced Certificates, and ProCoach—the company’s proprietary client-management software and behavior-change coaching tool.

The curriculum behind these products is based on PN’s proven coaching approach that has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and used in the real world to help over 100,000 people lose weight, build strength, gain energy, and get in their best shape. For more information, visit www.precisionnutrition.com.

