Carevive Partners with Datavant to Connect Carevive SMART Data™ and Advance Life Science Research

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carevive Systems (“Carevive”) the leading oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced a collaboration to de-identify and connect Carevive’s oncology patient experience data (SMART Data™) in order to support life sciences companies engaged in health economics and outcomes research, clinical development planning and post-market observational studies.



Carevive’s patient-centric platform enables clinicians to support and monitor their patients’ experiences throughout their care journey from treatment planning, through active treatment monitoring and survivorship care planning. Over the course of that journey, the platform engages patients in care planning and adherence to their treatment plan while capturing symptoms and responses to validated patient-reported outcomes surveys (PROs). Carevive has captured over 150,000 data points across five major cancers and weekly surveys have an 85-90% completion rate. Datavant will enable Carevive to de-identify and connect patient experience data to other sources such as electronic health records, payor claims, diagnostics, and consumer household panels in order to provide enriched insights into the holistic patient experience.

“Monitoring patients remotely has helped our clinician partners better understand and support patients through their care journey,” noted Bruno Lempernesse, CEO of Carevive. “With Datavant we can offer life sciences companies a rich understanding of patients' symptoms, activity levels, and a variety of quality of life measures and connect these data to other real-world data for an unparalleled understanding of cancer patients' experiences with new therapies.”



“Patient-centricity starts with having a strong understanding of how diseases and treatments affect patients' daily lives,” observed Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “We are thrilled to partner with Carevive to help them develop these rich insights that enable pharmaceutical sponsors to develop drugs and extend patients' lives.”

About Carevive Systems

Carevive Systems, Inc. founded in 2013, is an oncology-focused health technology company centered on understanding and improving the experience of patients with cancer. Our platform enables clinicians to monitor and manage their patients remotely, which improves clinical outcomes and patient quality of life. Use of Carevive in the clinic unlocks critical data on the real-world experience of patients with cancer, to continuously improve patient care today and advance cancer drug development. For more information, please visit www.carevive.com or follow us @carevive.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

