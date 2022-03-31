Ideal Image Continues Expansion in California

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announces its expansion into the San Francisco market today with the opening of its first point of care location in Sunnyvale, California. The clinic is located at 300 W McKinley Avenue, Sunnyvale, California 94086.



Following three successful clinic openings across San Diego and Los Angeles over the last six months, Ideal Image is continuing a rapid growth trajectory with its sights set on the vast opportunity driven by overwhelming demand from those residing in California. San Francisco-area residents can now tap into the company’s array of affordable, medically-driven and full-service skin, face and body aesthetic treatments to invest in their confidence and well-being - all with the help of the industry’s largest network of medical professionals.

“We have witnessed a major demand for our services since entering Southern California for the first time last year, and we look forward to servicing our newest clientele in the Bay Area as we continue to revolutionize aesthetics and make our services more accessible than ever before,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “With plans to open an additional location in the San Francisco area, followed by Sacramento soon, we are focused on driving expansion in the California market as we scale from coast to coast.”

This location is opening as part of a new development known as Cityline, which consists of residential units, offices and large scale retailers. As with all of Ideal Image’s new clinics, this 2,500 square foot location was designed with intentional neutrality, evoking a calming and approachable feeling for each client, whether returning or new, that enters the space.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Plus, with Ideal Image's revolutionary tele-aesthetics platform, consumers in and around Sunnyvale can consult with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists safely and conveniently via the company’s virtual platform before receiving any treatments at the new clinic. Clients have access to Aesthetic Consultations from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.