IRS Awards Brillient $70M RPA BPA

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brillient Corporation announced today that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has awarded them a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with a $70M cap and term of one base year and four one-year option periods. In addition to RPA, the scope encompasses the development and implementation of Intelligent Automation, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Brillient is providing the IRS with a robust and scalable capability, positioning them at the forefront of federal government process automation. Based on Brillient's successful delivery of high return on investment (ROI) automations to the Department of Energy (DOE), Air Force, USDA, and other automation work at the IRS, Brillient is strongly positioned to help the IRS in all the program management, infrastructure build, and automation delivery tasks under the BPA. Moreover, Brillient will leverage RPA to help the IRS achieve Full Spectrum Digital Transformation, combining it with intelligent document processing, AI, and analytics to achieve powerful solutions to increase efficiency and advance the IRS mission.

"This BPA expands Brillient's successful information management and digitalization services to the IRS into the closely related areas of RPA and intelligent automation. This powerful combination of technology and improved processes will deliver great value to the IRS in efficiency and enhanced taxpayer service," said Ed Burrows, Vice President of Intelligent Automation.

Richard Jacik, Brillient's Chief Digital Officer, added, "Intelligent and Robotic Automation capabilities are two key components to deploying next-generation government operations and to driving friction-free services to citizens. We are proud to support the IRS's continued digital transformation with these and Brillient's other full-spectrum capabilities."

Brillient is an award-winning, Full-Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives, enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and business.

