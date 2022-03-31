HP and Legor Group Collaborate to Advance Metals Science and Stainless Steel Accessories for Jewelry and Fashion Markets

Speed, quality and economic advantages delivered by HP Metal Jet enable rapid path to serial production of 3D-printed metal parts

Legor developing specialty precious metal materials enabled for HP Metal Jet

Industry leaders collaborating on functional stainless steel accessories for the jewelry and fashion markets

PALO ALTO, Calif. and VICENZA, Italy, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. and Legor Group SPA today announced a strategic collaboration for the development of innovative precious metal materials for HP’s Metal Jet system. Legor, a leader in metals science and production of best-in-class alloys, powders, and plating solutions, is the first to produce specialty precious metal materials for the jewelry and fashion accessories markets designed to work with HP’s revolutionary 3D metal binder jet platform.

“Our vision for additive manufacturing goes beyond small series and prototyping,” said Massimo Poliero, President & CEO of Legor Group SPA. “We see a future where every modern business will have one or more of HP’s state-of-the-art binder jetting printers in its facilities, enabled by Legor's technology, design and support to reduce the time to market for both precious and non-precious metal parts. This strategic partnership with HP is the keystone to accelerate this vision and move the industry toward more sustainable manufacturing.”

“Our work with Legor aligns perfectly with HP’s vision to disrupt manufacturing norms, accelerate digital manufacturing and sustainable impact for customers around the world,” said Didier Deltort, President, HP Personalization & 3D Printing. “The combination of our breakthrough Metal Jet 3D printing platform with Legor’s materials expertise and customer-centric approach will disrupt the luxury jewelry and fashion industries. This is an exciting milestone as we prepare to make Metal Jet more broadly available to the market later this year.”

The collaboration will initially focus on enabling the production of functional stainless steel accessories for the jewelry and fashion markets. In parallel, the companies will implement a rigorous R&D program to parameterize and characterize bronze and silver powders and eventually gold powders, the core material in the precious sector. HP and Legor will work to optimize the printing and sintering parameters for these new materials and the surface finish results. Research will take place in the new Legor 3DMetalHub in Bressanvido, Italy, a center of excellence focused on accelerating additive manufacturing for the luxury industry.

In addition, working closely with HP, Legor is creating opportunities for its customers to take advantage of the cost, quality, and productivity benefits of HP Metal Jet and helping them integrate sustainable manufacturing into their businesses. The advantages of HP Metal Jet enable Legor to transform product manufacturing on behalf of customers in the precious sectors and beyond. Along with design freedom, production flexibility, and lowering development costs, HP Metal Jet enables customers to economically manufacture high-quality metal parts at scale.

Poliero added, “Producing metal powders and 3D metal objects is part of our DNA and we have always been collaborating with customers in the jewelry and fashion accessories world. The digital capabilities of HP Metal Jet provides an alternative method to the classic investment casting which requires the combustion of waxes or resins and the use of gypsum (calcium sulphate) as casting material, containing free breathable silica. It is our way to promote more robust and intentional sustainability into production processes.”

HP Metal Jet in Action

HP will be showcasing the latest Metal Jet parts at several global industry events, including at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), April 3-7, 2022, in Chicago. A Metal Jet session will be held on April 4 at 4:30 pm CT in Continental C.

To learn more about HP Metal Jet as well as HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing innovations and explore hundreds of breakthrough applications driving the digital industrial revolution, visit HP at Rapid + TCT in Detroit, May 17-19, 2022.

Information on HP’s Metal Jet platform can be found at HP.com/go/3Dmetals.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About Legor

Legor is the international leader in precious metal’s science serving jewellery and fashion sectors with focus on Sustainability. Since 40 years, it's alloys, powders and plating solutions, empower Customers to shape ideas into fascinating creations, everywhere in the world.



