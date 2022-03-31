Oatly Transitions North America Production Facilities To 100% Renewable Electricity For 2021

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced today that for 2021, its two North American production facilities, located in Millville, NJ and Ogden, UT sourced 100% renewable electricity for the first time. Oatly sourced renewable energy certificates issued for renewable electricity generated in part from our oat fiber residue as well as wind and solar. This initiative contributes towards reducing the Company’s overall corporate climate footprint.



“As we grow and reach more consumers with Oatly’s products, we’re focused on trying to be responsible stewards of the planet, which means trying to limit our environmental impact and greenhouse gas emissions,” said Julie Kunen, Director of Sustainability, Oatly North America. “We want to lead by example, and that of course includes how we operate our production facilities. Our procurement of 100% renewable electricity in our North American production facilities for 2021 is a significant milestone towards achieving our global sustainability ambitions.”

Renewable Electricity Certificates from Oat Fiber Residue, Wind, and Solar

At Oatly’s Millville, NJ plant, the Company sourced renewable electricity certificates (RECs) from a local biodigester partner that receives oat fiber residue from Oatly. This partner repurposes the oat fiber residue from Oatly’s oatmilk production process and combines it with other food waste to produce renewable natural gas to generate renewable electricity for the local electricity grid. Oatly then purchased RECs equivalent to the electricity required for the lighting, milling, refrigeration and mixing that gets the oatmilk flowing at the Millville facility.

For its Ogden, UT plant, Oatly also purchased RECs equivalent to the amount of electricity needed to run the production facility. These RECs are generated from 100% wind and solar power from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, California, Oregon and Washington. Oatly is also partnering with another local biodigester that repurposes the oat fiber residue to produce renewable natural gas.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

