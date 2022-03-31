GXO Executives Named 2021 SDCE ‘Pros to Know’ for Leadership in the Supply Chain Industry

GREENWICH, Conn., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Maryclaire Hammond and Bill Fraine have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine (SDCE) for their accomplishments in the supply chain industry.



Hammond is the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer and has more than 20 years of human resources experience with Fortune 100 companies. Fraine, GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer, began his four-decade logistics career as a package handler and now oversees all facets of the company’s commercial strategy in key verticals.

“We’re very proud of Maryclaire and Bill for this well-earned recognition of their contributions at GXO and to our industry,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO. “Their vast experience and considerable expertise are indispensable as we make GXO an employer of choice and the logistics supplier of choice for the world’s leading companies.”

SDCE magazine describes the 2021 Pros to Know as outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap that can help industry leaders, customers and the supply chain community at large meet many of today’s and tomorrow’s challenges. SDCE is known as the executive’s user manual for supply and demand chain transformation.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

