Leaders: Moderna, Tilray, PharmaDrug, and Vinco; Visionary CEO Highlight New Trends in Vaccines, Biotech, Digital Media, and Consumer Brands

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG).



Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are unleashing trillion dollar market opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel: “Unique Opportunity to Transform Traditional Vaccine Market”

“...We are extremely proud and excited about the work our team has realized in the lab, in the clinic and now in the commercial world. The company today, just in vaccines, has 31 development programs, 19 of which are in the clinic, four are in Phase III and we have, as you all know, one approved product. If you look at the massive advantage of technology, we have nine viruses for which there is unmet medical need, where there is no vaccine available on the market. We have eight combination vaccines and seven vaccines against latent viruses… From an economic standpoint, if you look at the data, the return on investment on health care dollar on vaccine is actually the best use of health care dollars. Between 1994 and 2013, the CDC has estimated around $1.3 trillion that have been saved because of vaccines. There are around 220 viruses that are known today to infect humans around the world. If you look at the data of actually how many vaccines are available against those viruses, it's actually quite a low number. It's around 10% on the entire population, around 25 vaccines have been made available. That gives us a lot of hope of the impact we believe Moderna should have on this space and what we all should expect from vaccines in our public health. If you think about the Moderna solution, the Moderna platform, we really believe it is a unique opportunity to truly transform and disrupt the traditional vaccine market…”

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Vaccines Day Conference Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/moderna-inc-nasdaq-mrna-vaccines-day-conference-ceo-stephane-bancel-comments/

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cepharanthine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy.

LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees its PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer, a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

March 9 - LMLLF reports positive interim findings for combination of Cepharanthine and frontline chemotherapy for IND-enabling prostate cancer study. The study demonstrated improved tumor growth inhibition by 73% compared to cabazitaxel-alone.

Feb 23 - LMLLF receives encouraging potency data for candidate DMT-analogue molecules designed to treat primary open angle glaucoma. LMLLF successfully completed a head-to-head potency comparator study of its two undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG). LMLLF intends to use the current results in combination with several planned upcoming in vitro studies to elect its final development candidate. Future in vivo efficacy testing in an accepted model of POAG is currently being planned with the goal of providing all necessary support to file an investigative new drug (IND) application with the FDA to conduct clinical studies.

Feb 1 - LMLLF files a US provisional patent application for Cepharanthine to Treat Prostate Cancer. The provisional patent application details the novel synergistic combination of cepharanthine (PD-001) and cabazitaxel on prostate cancer growth inhibition and also sets forth claims related to the use of PD-001, cabazitaxel and/or other taxane family members used in combination to treat primary, metastatic and chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug (OTC: LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon: “Road Map to $4 Billion Revenue”

“...Through the completion of our business combination last year, we positioned Tilray as a disruptive cannabis industry leader with a portfolio highly sought after brands that bring people together in a memorable and positive way, contribute significant operation scale, benefit from a broad global distribution footprint, and last but not least, that are flourishing from hands-on CPG expertise and operational excellence across the board.

The economic engine driving shareholder value is our model that seeks to generate current cash flow, positive EBITDA while adding the infrastructure, production facilities, and distribution networks to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities that come with increasing acceptance of medical and recreational use of cannabis globally and ongoing cannabis legalization. This is the heart of Tilray's value proposition and it's unique among our peer set. Most importantly, this model constitutes the road map to $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024…”

Tilray, Inc.(NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/tilray-inc-nasdaq-tlry-q2-2022-earnings-highlights/

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) CEO Lisa King: “Transforming Vinco to Digital Media Company”

“...We completed the acquisition of an 80% interest in Lomotif, one of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years, with over 225 million installations of the Lomotif app globally since launch…Over 10 billion atomic clips of user generated content have been used to create more than 750 million videos on the platform since its launch. We view Lomotif as the centerpiece of our strategies to become a pure play media and entertainment company…We intend to monetize the platform to our planned acquisition of AdRizer through ZVV Media Partners LLC, our joint venture with ZASH Global Media, the planned acquisition we announced in early October. AdRizer runs both real-time programmatic ad transactions and has direct agreements with agencies and advertisers on its own proprietary AI-focused platform….We believe that Lomotif and AdRizer will be complemented by our Honey Badger Media and Edison Nation brands, which will remain with Vinco. Honey Badger is a digital commerce company that designs digital campaigns and leverages its network of millions of followers and an impressive catalogue of celebrities and influencers to grow advertising revenue…Honey Badger brings a proprietary monetization process that converts traffic to dollars, employs content arbitrage to capitalize on network traffic and leverages a powerful ad stack. Edison Nation allows inventors to create, distribute, market and monetize their products to licensing agreements….What I've described above is the vision we have for the transformation of Vinco to a media and entertainment company.”

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/30/vinco-ventures-nasdaq-bbig-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7

www.WallStreetReporter.com



