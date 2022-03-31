1-800Accountant Named BigCommerce Certified Partner

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1-800Accountant today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing approximately 60,000 BigCommerce merchants access to 1-800Accountant's comprehensive suite of business accounting, tax planning and bookkeeping services. Beginning today, BigCommerce merchants can schedule a free consultation with one of 1-800Accountant's small business experts through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"This partnership between 1-800Accountant and BigCommerce is a natural fit because both companies offer services that allow our clients to spend their time running their business," said Brendon Pack, chief executive officer at 1-800Accountant. "There are a lot of moving parts in running a business and, by utilizing the services offered by BigCommerce and 1-800Accountant, small business owners can free up more of their day for what really matters — their customers."

1-800Accountant supports small businesses at every stage. From developing an idea and making it official to turning it into a money-making business, its services have clients covered. The company's use of technology to expedite processes ensures accuracy and allows its CPAs to focus on the details of each client's specific situation and needs, and to identify hidden savings. 1-800Accountant continues to define the new accounting services model for success in today's economy, offering several subscription-based plans that cover a wide range of business accounting and tax planning services.

"Our partnership with 1-800Accountant further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "1-800Accountant shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/dm/1800accountant/.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant's mix of dedicated human CPAs and technology allows the fastest, most comprehensive service available for SMBs today. With expertise across all 50 states and every industry, the company provides business owners the services, solutions, and support necessary to manage and grow their businesses while saving time and eliminating stress. Learn more at 1800accountant.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

