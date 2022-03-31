Sports Medicine Market | Regenerative Medicine are major Factors Driving the Market - MDC Research

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports medicine is a type of medicine that focuses on improving people’s athletic abilities. Sports medicine products help in the recovery of sports injuries and prevention of future injuries. Sports medicine acts as the bridge between science, medicine and health. Moreover, it catalyses scientific assessment, study and understanding of sports performance. The demand for sports medicine is on the rise due to increasing incidences of sports injuries and growing population of people participating in sports. Additionally, introduction of new games in professional sports leagues and other international games will further accelerate the industry and will open new market opportunities.

Moreover, the rising use of wearable devices such as fitness bands and other sensors helps in monitoring stress load and avoiding fatigue and injuries in athletes, has supported the growth of the market for sports medicine. Many performance based companies works with various athletes to use the collected information on their DNA for improving their performance and health along with reducing the sport related injuries. Such instances are expected to boost market growth. Advances in wearable technology have allowed individual athletes, sports teams and physicians to monitor functional movements, workloads to maximize performance and minimize injury.

During COVID-19 pandemic, sports medicine market was negatively impacted due to deferral and cancellation of various sporting events which led to decline in sports injuries. In 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was postponed to 2021 by the International Olympic Committee. Such incidences are projected to affect the market growth. However, the demand for sports medicine started gaining momentum with declining number of COVID-19 and resumption of sports events and activities. Additionally, introduction of new games in professional sports league and other international games will further accelerate the industry. The International Olympic Committee introduced few new sporting events in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. These games include Surfing, sport climbing and Karate to name a few. Therefore, introduction of such sports activities in international sports events will open new market opportunities.





The Sports Medicine Market is Segmented by Product (Implants, Arthroscopy Devices, Prosthetics, Orth biologics, Braces, Bandages and Tapes, and Other Products), Application (Knee Injuries, Shoulder Injuries, Ankle and Foot Injuries, Back and Spine Injuries, Elbow and Wrist Injuries, and Other Applications). Regional wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Companies

Arthrex

Arthrex is a huge company with more than 7500 products. It has wide range of products to aid the hips, ankles, feet, wrists, hands, elbows and knees post-surgery. In the realm of orthobiologics, its Arthrex Angel System includes a bone marrow concentrate treatment that takes marrow from cells and platelets for surgical procedures. The company’s soft tissue allografts are for orthopaedic procedures treating soft tissue.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew is a British-based medical device manufacturer that has been in business since before the Civil War. Their innovations are so numerous that daughter companies have to be spun off. Their current range of sports medicine products includes tools for minimally invasive joint surgery such as suture anchors for rotator cuff repair and the FAST-FIX line for meniscus repairs.

Medtronic

Medtronic is a huge company it’s the world’s fourth largest medical device company that operates in a number of fields. In late 2010, the company acquired Osteotech for its biologics division. Osteotech had been developing a number of biologic products for regenerative healing in bones, which now gives Medtronic further expertise in helping treat severe sports-related injuries.





Stryker

Stryker is also a big player in the medical devices industry and its products are sold in over 100 countries. Stryker segregates their products into three business segments: Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical and Neuro technology and Spine. Stryker's products include implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a musculoskeletal healthcare device company whose products are intended for those with chronic joint pain in their ankles, feet, back, elbows, shoulders, hips and knees. Zimmer and Biomet were separate companies that merged in June 2015.

CONMED

ConMed develops a number of tools and devices that aid in arthroscopic surgery, including some of the best suture passers on the market, allowing surgeons to perform arthroscopic surgical procedures in some very tight joint compartments.

Cayenne Medical

Cayenne makes a number of products to help in the reconstruction of soft tissue ligaments found in the knee and shoulder. Its AperFix System allows surgeons to perform ACL reconstructions with hamstring and other soft tissue grafts.

COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

Depuy Synthes Smith & Nephew Stryker Medtronic Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Arthrex, Inc. DJO Global Conmed Berg RTI Surgical





