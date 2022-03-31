Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study. The 11th annual report, part of Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® series of research, examines end user deployment trends and attitudes toward cloud computing and business intelligence (BI). Cloud is defined as the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.



According to the report, users rate cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) 5th in importance among the 50 topics under study. In 2022 the number of organizations currently using cloud BI is at an all-time high. Sixty-one percent of survey respondents indicate current use, and 64 percent say cloud BI is either critical or very important to their organization.

“We started tracking and analyzing this market dynamic in 2012 when adoption was nascent,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Since that time, deployments of cloud and BI solutions have grown, with organizations citing substantial benefits over traditional on-premises implementations.”

The report states current use of cloud BI/analytics is highest in business services, followed by financial services, technology, and consumer services. Scalability, reliability, and implementation time are stated as the strongest advantages of cloud BI.

“Success with business intelligence correlates with current use of cloud BI/analytics in this year’s study,” said Jim Ericson, research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “Those organizations that self-report as completely successful with BI are 63 percent likely to be cloud BI users.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

