The Other Art Fair Chicago, in Partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, Returns with Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair , a global art event dedicated to showcasing independent artists, is set to host its 4th Chicago edition on April 21-24, 2022, at Fulton Market. Presented by Saatchi Art and in partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®, The Other Art Fair Chicago will host 100+ independent and emerging artists—each hand-picked by a committee of art world experts—alongside Guest Artist Anna Marie Tendler. Visitors can meet artists in person and discover thousands of original artworks and limited edition prints across various media—including painting, photography, sculpture, mixed media, and more—priced from $100 to $10,000.



Fair attendees will also enjoy DJ sets and music curated by AMFM and food by Chicago’s Soul & Smoke . Throughout the Fair weekend, the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE bar will serve complimentary gin cocktails and fair attendees can look forward to refreshing twists on the quintessentially classic Gin & Tonic created by the experts at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE.

All Star Press is returning this year with art prints by three of their artists, Blake Jones , Jc Rivera and Elloo , available exclusively at the Fair. These artists will also be collaborating on a new wall mural that will be created for Fulton Market in celebration of The Other Art Fair.

Following the success of Anna Marie Tendler’s art fair debut last fall, The Other Art Fair will welcome her back for all 2022 US editions, where she will showcase a new series of works from her “Rooms in the First House” photography series, as well as offer visitors the exclusive opportunity to have their own portraits taken by Tendler herself. Tendler said, “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to The Other Art Fair in multiple cities this spring. I will bring with me previously unavailable framed works, prints, and posters, as well as an exciting interactive element that I hope guests will love.”

The Other Art Fair is pleased to announce its new charity partnership with Arts of Life , a non-profit organization that advances the creative arts community by providing artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities a collective space to expand their practice and strengthen their leadership. Arts of Life will present artwork onsite by some of the artists supported by the program.

AMFM will feature a collection of works from AMFM affiliated artists and Chicago-based emerging artists, bringing a taste of local flavor and rising talent in the visual arts. The booth will feature a mix of work including paintings, sculpture, and collage, plus a selection of limited edition prints by featured artists.

As part of its exhibitor line-up—which will feature artists hailing from around the world—The Other Art Fair will also introduce the three Chicago-based winners of its Spring 2022 New Futures awards -- Pugs Atomz , Abena Motaboli and Zor Zor Zor . Formalized in 2021 as part of The Other Art Fair’s ongoing mission to break down traditional barriers of the contemporary art world, New Futures is designed to launch the careers of talented emerging artists by awarding local artists mentoring and free exhibition space onsite at the Fair. This year, The Other Art Fair is delighted to have Ciera McKissick (founder of AMFM), Lauren Brescia (Founder of salonlb.) and Scott Renfro (Curator at salonlb.) on the Selection Committee for the 2022 New Futures awards.

“As we celebrate our ten year anniversary, I am proud of the work we’ve done, the success our exhibiting artists have seen and our substantial growth to new markets both in the U.S. and internationally,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Chicago’s bustling art scene always delivers a stellar lineup of exhibiting artists. The city’s distinctive style and energy provides an exciting environment for art lovers to discover and support independent artists and creatives. We’re looking forward to hosting another inspiring art event that will highlight the best of what Chicago’s art scene has to offer.”

FULL FAIR GUIDE AND FEATURED ARTISTS

For more information on The Other Art Fair and to purchase tickets, please visit here .

The Other Art Fair remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its artists and fair attendees and will be executing safety precautions in accordance with local health guidelines to ensure visitors and artists feel comfortable within the fair environment.

PRIVATE VIEW

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | 6pm – 10pm

GENERAL ENTRY

Friday, April 22, 2022 | 3pm – 10pm

Saturday, April 23, 2022 | 11am – 7pm

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 11am - 5pm

LOCATION

FULTON MARKET - 1215 W Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair is a global art fair that connects independent artists with thousands of art buyers in a welcoming and creative environment. Set against the backdrop of some of the world’s biggest cities, each fair delivers the unexpected, combining access to boundary-pushing yet always-affordable artworks with immersive installations, performances and special features. The result is an inspiring, evocative, inclusive and fun event that creates lasting connections between artists and art lovers. Since its launch in 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, and now hosts 11 fairs each year, across the UK, US and Australia. For more information, visit www.theotherartfair.com.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® brand

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Enjoy BOMBAY SAPPHIRE responsibly

For the facts: www.BombaySapphire.com.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND BOMBAY BRAMBLE ARE TRADEMARKS

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.