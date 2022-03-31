3R Sustainability Joins GRESB as Premier Partner

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3R Sustainability is excited to announce it has joined GRESB as a Real Estate Premier Partner. In this role, 3R provides in-depth support to GRESB Members - fund managers, companies, and asset operators around the globe - to capture ESG performance data and sustainability best practices for financial markets and investors worldwide.

Through GRESB, its members can standardize ESG data collection, peer benchmark their ESG performance, identify risks and opportunities, and improve investor-manager engagement. With deep rating system assessment and ESG expertise, 3R's accredited consultants can interpret and wherever possible, align sustainability strategy, policies, and reporting to the GRESB scoring methodology, positioning members to achieve desired outcomes.

To reach these goals, 3R works with its clients to reduce the use of natural resources and related emissions; collect and manage data; set ESG goals and establish initiatives to achieve them; improve occupant health and productivity; increase building asset value; and if desired, achieve certification to internationally recognized green building standards and sustainability assessments.

"In 2021, the GRESB benchmarks saw the largest ever increase in total numbers - reflecting a strong and growing commitment to sustainability across the globe. With continued growth on the horizon, we are excited to welcome 3R Sustainability as a new Premier Partner, ready to help GRESB Members make the most of their participation," states Dan Winters, Head of Americas at GRESB.

"3R is proud to bring its breadth of ESG and built environment experience to GRESB Members, and we look forward to advancing the critical role GRESB's validated real asset ESG performance data has in allowing stakeholders to make decisions that lead to a more sustainable and resilient real asset industry," adds Jana Lake, 3R Sustainability President.

To learn more about 3R's GRESB Partner capabilities, view the listing HERE.

About GRESB

Mission-driven and investor-led, GRESB is the environmental, social and governance (ESG) benchmark for real assets. GRESB works in collaboration with the industry to provide standardized and validated ESG data to the capital markets. The 2020 Real Estate benchmark covers more than 1,200 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Coverage for Infrastructure includes 544 infrastructure funds and assets. Combined, GRESB represents USD 5.3 trillion AUM. More than 120 institutional and financial investors use GRESB data to monitor their investments, engage with their managers, and make decisions that lead to a more sustainable and resilient world. For more on GRESB visit: gresb.com.

About 3R Sustainability

A woman-owned business headquartered in its LEED Gold certified office in Pittsburgh's historic Strip District, 3R Sustainability integrates ESG and built-environment performance consulting. The 3R team comprises accredited professionals with backgrounds in engineering, sustainability, business management consulting, and system and performance assessments. 3R Sustainability is a certified B-Corporation, JUST Label organization, U.N. Global Compact Signatory, signatory of the U.N. Women Empowerment Principles, and Best Place to Work in Pennsylvania. For more information visit: www.3Rsustainability.com or call 724-741-9900.

Related Images











Image 1: 3R Sustainability Logo





3R Sustainability Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment