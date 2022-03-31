Moody's affirmed rating of Šiaulių Bankas and its positive outlook

English Lithuanian

The international rating agency Moody's Investor Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Šiaulių Bankas' previously assigned long-term deposit rating of Baa2 and its positive outlook. The Bank's previous short-term deposit rating of P-2 has also been affirmed.

The Moody's report says that the rating and its outlook have been affirmed on the basis of the bank's strong and highly cautious capital position, sustainable profitability, and a strong funding and liquidity base supported by a stable deposits portfolio.

"We are pleased that Moody's recognises both Šiaulių Bankas' performance and the resilience of the Lithuanian economy, even in the face of the uncertainties that have prevailed in recent years. Sustainable results have always been our priority, therefore the rating affirmation is very important for us", emphasised Vytautas Sinius, CEO of Šiaulių Bankas.

Moreover, Šiaulių Bankas’ counterparty risk rating/assessment has been affirmed Baa1/Baa1(cr) as well as baseline and adjusted baseline credit assessment - ba1.