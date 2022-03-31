Dymax to Exhibit at MD&M West 2022 Trade Show

TORRINGTON, Conn., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax Corporation, leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will exhibit at MD&M West from April 12-14, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, in booth 1901.



Dymax specialists will be on hand to discuss and demonstrate a wide range of light-curing technologies unique to the company, including See-Cure and Ultra-Red® fluorescing. For engineers involved in the design of medical wearables, a new first-of-kind 2000-MW series of adhesives formulated without materials of concern for safer use when in proximity to skin will be featured. These products are compatible with common and difficult substrates and have passed ISO 10993-10 for sensitization and irritation in addition to ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity.

Other products to be presented include 1040-M autoclave resistant material for potting and encapsulation, and 1172-M-UR, a material of particular interest to manufacturers of in vitro diagnostics or applications requiring bonding or sealing of low-surface-energy substrates like COC/COP. The 215-CTH series of catheter bonders, engineered for reliability with excellent adhesion and aging performance, will be available for demonstration.

The booth will feature Dymax’s newly redesigned UVCS 3.0 conveyor system and the Dymax tube bonder solution. Additionally, a selection of the company’s latest broad-spectrum and LED curing equipment, including the enhanced BlueWave® QX4 2.0, upgraded BlueWave® AX-550 V2.0, and Dymax MX-Series spot and flood lamp systems, will be shown.

Technical experts will be available to answer questions about light-curable materials and curing systems, discuss customer applications in detail, and provide in-booth demonstrations of key products and technology. Follow Dymax on LinkedIn to find out how to receive a FREE hall admission or visit their MD&M West trade show page for a preview of the products that will be presented.

About Dymax

Dymax develops innovative rapid and light-curable materials, dispense equipment, and UV/LED light-curing systems. The company’s adhesives, coatings, and equipment are perfectly matched to work seamlessly with each other, providing design engineers with tools to dramatically improve manufacturing efficiencies. Major markets include aerospace and defense; medical device; and consumer and automotive electronics.

For additional information on Dymax, visit www.dymax.com or call us at 860-482-1010.