Marie Claire Launches On The Record Video Series Made for Social





NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital brand powerhouse Future Publishing announces the launch of a new short-form, true crime video series, On the Record with Marie Claire. Produced by the team at Future’s flagship women’s lifestyle title, Marie Claire, and Future’s video production arm, Future Studios.

On the Record with Marie Claire tells impactful stories of women seeking justice, narrated by Marie Claire’s editorial team. Each episode in the 7-part anthology series lasts on average 10 minutes and tells an engrossing true crime story from across America. These emotion-packed shorts made for social amplify the voices of a diverse group of women, confronting contemporary issues that might otherwise go untold.

“Marie Claire has a rich history of publishing powerful investigative journalism, approaching the stories, always, through the lens of women and the issues that impact them the most,” says Marie Claire Executive Editor Danielle McNally. “The beauty of this series is that it allows us to bring those incredible features in our archive to life and to continue telling the stories of these impressive women.”

On The Record will be reversioned for different digital platforms across Marie Claire’s channels, including on YouTube - where the series has already attracted over 5,000 views - Instagram, and Facebook. It is also available on MarieClaire.com, which sees an average of 13 million highly engaged visitors per month.

“Video needs to adapt for the social era, and the market is hungry for more short-form video with real substance,” said Jason Webby, CRO North America for Future. “With On the Record, Future Studios and Marie Claire have developed powerful, dynamic storytelling for an eager audience.”

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events, and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events, and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specializes in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors. Brands include: Techradar, Gamesradar+, Tom’s Guide, CinemaBlend, Marie Claire, Decanter, Kiplinger, The Week, Guitar World, Digital Camera World, and Live Science. For more information visit: www.futureplc.com

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Future Publishing (US)

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com