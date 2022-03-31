A. Duie Pyle's Julia Hague Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Pros to Know List

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier provider of asset and non-asset based transportation and supply chain solutions, today announces its director of customer care, Julia Hague, was named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Pros to Know award. Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) is the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.



This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. This year's list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

“When I look back at past Pros to Know winners, I see a lot of individuals who accomplished a lot of great achievements. But, this year’s winners are reinventing what it means to be a supply chain professional. This year’s winners are intuitive, adaptive and so super smart, and continue to push the envelope when it comes to everything supply chain-related,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “We received over 360 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It’s proof that today’s supply chain professionals are not only doing great things for the supply chain, but are also being supported by their teams, peers and partners.”

Hague has worked at Pyle for 22 years, holding several leadership positions across various departments. Hague's current position entails working throughout the billing, claims and customer support departments, where she is driving new efficiencies and successful initiatives. She developed the quality improvement program and implemented a new service center audit program. She has also grown the customer service team and created a supportive and productive environment where team members can truly achieve success and thrive.

Hague is focused on continuous improvement and always goes the extra mile to meet customers' needs, guiding team members to ensure they feel empowered and eager to exceed expectations. Under her leadership, the claims department is hitting record-breaking claims results with a .37 claims ratio. The billing team is driving to bill in real time as much as possible, with current results averaging over 70 percent billed within 30 minutes, a notable 30% increase over last year’s results.

"Having spent most of my career working with Pyle, I have learned from many leaders before me what it means to be successful and to develop a well-rounded team," Hague said. "While continuing to drive positive results, I also want to encourage my teammates and work with them to empower themselves to grow personally and professionally. The strong team that we’ve built is truly committed to providing quality service to our customers, and the results speak for themselves."

During these challenging times in the supply chain, Hague’s service-first approach leads her to work with customers to find tailor-made solutions. By providing customers with timely solutions, whether it relates to shipping challenges, claims or billing, she better allows customers to get their supply chain operations running as optimally as possible.

“Julia has been a tremendous leader for Pyle for the last 22 years,” said John Luciani, Pyle’s COO of LTL Solutions. “Her commitment to service and her team’s success sets her apart from others in the industry, and the results she delivers continue to help us succeed as a leading provider of supply chain solutions across the Northeast. Our customers truly see her as someone they trust to support and meet their business needs.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 16 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 3.5 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go towww.SDCExec.com to learn more.

