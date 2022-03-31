Matterport Receives Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Matterport has won two Comparably awards for Best Company Outlook among small/mid-sized companies and Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area. Both awards were derived from sentiment ratings provided anonymously by current Matterport employees in the past 12 months, demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining its vision and outstanding organizational culture during its period of rapid growth.



“These award wins are a testament to the resiliency and dedication of our Matterpeeps that have continued to help us deliver on our mission to make every space more valuable and accessible,” said Jean Barbagelata, Chief People Officer at Matterport. “Empowering our team and preserving our strong organizational culture has remained a key focus in driving our vision forward. We look forward to building on this momentum throughout the year.”

Best Company Outlook Award

Comparably's Best Company Outlook rankings were derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees about how confident they feel about the future success of their company, how likely they are to recommend working at their company to a friend, and whether they are typically excited about going to work each day. The ratings were given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size to Matterport. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 North American organizations.

Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area

Comparably’s annual list of Best Places to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area was derived from sentiment ratings provided by current employees across several workplace culture categories. Specifically, employees provided feedback on compensation, leadership, work-life balance, professional development opportunities, and perks and benefits. Questions were asked in a variety of data-driven formats - in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, multiple choice - providing a comprehensive overview of Matterport’s workplace culture. The final data set was compiled from thousands of ratings across large and small/mid-sized companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In February 2020, Matterport transitioned to a fully remote working model that empowers employees to ‘work-from-anywhere’. This new approach has expanded the company’s talent pool, opening the door for strategic, global hires that transcend geographical constraints, and has fostered greater collaboration and work-life balance.

In 2021, Comparably recognized Matterport on lists for Best Company for Women, Best Company Culture, Best Company Compensation, Best Leadership Teams, and Best Company Outlook.

