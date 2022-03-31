GRAY SETS DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) today announced that it will release its earnings results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Gray Television, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, on Friday, May 6, 2022. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 8298523. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv . The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056 Confirmation Code: 8298523 until June 6, 2022.

