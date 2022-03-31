Green Silica Market CAGR of 7.3% by 2022-2028 | Growth Prospect, New Technology Innovation, Business Demand Scenario, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Green Silica Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Green Silica market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Green Silica market size is estimated to be worth USD 525.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 800.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Green silica, a substitute to conventional silica, is produced by using various sources that include rice husk ash, sugarcane bagasse ash, and bamboo leaf. Rice husk ash is a key raw material that provides distinct properties to silica, resulting in better performance of products. Rice husk is produced after the milling of rice. The Green Silica industry can be broken down into several segments, Highly Dispersible Silica, Easy Dispersible Silica, etc.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Green Silica Market Are:



Wadham Energy

Yihai Kerry

Agrilectric Power

Oryzasil

SRP Industries

Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material

Chunhuaqiushi

Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology

Green Silica Group

BSB Nanotechnology

Jiangsu Han Fang Technology

Brisil

Novosilgreen

EKASIL

Yihai Kerry, Wadham Energy and Agrilectric Power are the top 3 companies in global silica sales market and account for about 35% of total market share.

In terms of type, highly dispersible silica segment holds an important share of about 85%. In terms of application, personal care segment accounts for nearly 20% of the total share.

Segment by Type

Highly Dispersible Silica

Easy Dispersible Silica

Segment by Application

Tires

Industrial Rubber

Paints and Coatings

Animal Feed Ingredients

Personal Care

Others

Green Silica market reports offers key study on the market position of the Green Silica manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically speaking, Asia-Pacific is the largest producer of silica sales, holds a share about 45%, followed by North America and South America.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

