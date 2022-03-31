Influ2 Named in New Tech Report for Account-Based Platforms and Outlines a Vision for the Future of B2B Marketing

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first Person-Based Advertising (PBA) platform, today announced that independent research firm, Forrester, cited it as an early stage B2B solution in the ‘New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022’ report. The report analyzes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) vendors and addresses specific gaps in the marketing technology stack that are fundamental to deploy ABM strategy.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Forrester as an early stage solution in ABM, which continues to be a key strategy for B2B marketers. Since we first launched, we’ve been driven to help marketers more effectively target their prospects - as that’s the foundation of any successful campaign" said CEO and Co-founder Dmitri Lisitski. “But, instead of solely focusing on reaching individuals, we have moved toward helping marketers reach buying groups. Because in B2B purchasing decisions are never made by just one person, so you must have consensus of the group.”

Furthering its commitment to evolving ABM, Influ2 plans to unveil an end-to-end Buying Group Marketing (BGM) solution towards the latter half of 2022. This solution will give marketers the ability to monitor engagement and sentiment across buying groups to help them provide sales and marketing experiences that reflect where targets are in their purchasing journeys. This transformative B2B marketing solution will also help B2B marketers better reach key decision-makers and buying groups at their target accounts.

A Roadmap to the Future of ABM

Influ2 painted a vision of the future for B2B marketing at the recent 2022 B2B Marketing Exchange (B2BMX) conference. The company hosted a ‘Lunch and Learn’ entitled BGM is here to rock you! Why Buying Group Marketing is the next big strategy for B2B. During the interactive session, Lisitski highlighted the industry trends driving BGM and how attendees can apply it to their own marketing strategies.

“When we launched Influ2, our initial idea was to forget ABM because a better approach to marketing could be taken. There’s an urgent need for a holistic purchasing experience, and a Buying Group Marketing approach helps marketers deliver a coordinated journey to a group of individuals, and allows marketers to build strategies with groups of stakeholders in mind.”

The conference was held in Scottsdale, AZ from February 28th to March 2nd and Influ2 was a platinum sponsor of the event.

B2BMX Community Raises Funds to Support the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Charitable Foundation

At the conference, Influ2 partnered with Demand Gen Report and the #B2BMX community to raise $20,000 in support of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) Charitable Foundation.

“As a national and with Influ2's business roots in Ukraine, I'm deeply saddened by the current situation.That’s why we’re committing funds to KSE. This is an organization that our Ukrainian team has actively worked with, and it’s focused on using its institutional capacity to ensure the most effective and targeted use of funds for humanitarian purposes,” said Lisitski. “While challenged, our Ukrainian team remains determined, resilient, and courageous, and we’re glad we can support this meaningful effort.”

KSE’s humanitarian aid campaign has raised $15,000,000 to date, with the goal of raising money to help distribute 300,000 First Aid kits for Ukraine’s civilian volunteer defense forces. Contributions can be made at: https://kse.ua/support/donation.

