Taavi Gröön appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

As of May 23, Taavi Gröön will join the Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi, taking up the position of the Company's Chief Financial Officer.



Taavi has a long and diverse experience in financial management in various industries. Since 2018, he has acted as a Chief Financial Officer of the North Estonia Medical Centre. Prior to that, he was also the CFO of the energy company Adven Eesti and gained financial management experience from his years in SEB's corporate banking. He was a nominee for the Most Influential Financial Manager of 2021.

“I am very pleased to welcome into the team Taavi Gröön who has a broad financial knowledge. Taavi's knowledge in the utility industry and his experience in the financial management of large companies in various sectors will certainly contribute to the creation and execution of a long-term strategy of Tallinna Vesi,” said Priit Koit, Chairman of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi.

Taavi holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Tallinn University and has studied Financial Management at Tallinn University of Technology and the University of Tartu.

“Tallinna Vesi has an important role to play as a provider of vital services and as a company listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange. Together with the team at Tallinna Vesi, I am pleased to contribute to the sustainable development of the Company. I believe that together we can offer long-term value and high quality to both customers and investors,” said Taavi Gröön.

He owns no shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.

The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi also comprises the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Aleksandr Timofejev, and the Chief Asset Management Officer, Tarvi Thomberg.

