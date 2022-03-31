Starfleet Innotech Shows Strong 2021 Performance, $25-M in Revenues, in First Annual Report

“Just as our acquisition efforts have turned our F&B division into a cost-effective, efficient growth engine for SFIO, we continue to invest in acquiring and incubating businesses to empower our conglomerate.”



NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFIO) ("SFIO" or “The "Company") today announced details around the release of its annual report.

SFIO is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across three key industries: Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Technology. Yesterday (Wednesday March 30, 2022), the company filed its Annual Report.

By year-end, as of December 31, 2021, SFIO closed with a total consolidated revenue of $25.11 million. The company ended this period with corporate cash of approximately $2.36 million.

Gross profits reached $13.99 million, led by the Food and Beverage division, which along with its branch operations accounted for 40% of total revenue. These did not include the revenues generated by franchised sites. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions across the supply chain led to new revenues and greater efficiencies, showing a net margin of 23%. By end of year, the company exhibited net income before taxes amounting to $5.87 million.

Through these strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and acquisitions, SFIO grew its assets substantially in 2021, all while keeping liabilities to a minimum.

“We ended 2021 with a strong showing, highlighting the sound strategy behind our ecosystem-building initiatives,” said SFIO CEO Jeths Lacson. “Just as our acquisition efforts have turned our F&B division into a cost-effective, efficient growth engine for SFIO, we are investing further in acquiring and incubating more businesses to empower our conglomerate.”

“While we continue to be opportunistic around growth, we have taken a mindful, strategic approach to these opportunities. To accomplish this, we've invested in onboarding top global talents onto our management team,” Lacson said. “This highly-aligned, empowered roster of leaders bring decades of experience across F&B, Real Estate, and Technology to help guide our mission of forging the futures of these industries.”

SFIO will be conducting its very first webinar on the 5th of April, 5PM EDT where Starfleet Innotech's leadership team will present the latest updates and answer questions from the community. Details on how to participate in this webinar will be shared through SFIO’s online channels.

As part of SFIO’s initiatives to maximize shareholder value, the company is working on restructuring shares and acquisitions which will be announced soon.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist

Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966

Email: info@sfio.co.nz

Twitter: @SFIO_Inc

Facebook: @starfleetinnotech

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTC: SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration—SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to Starfleet Innotech, Inc. “Starfleet” that are based on the beliefs of Starfleet as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Starfleet’s management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Starfleet’s business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which Starfleet operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, capital expenditures, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

When used herein, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “going forward”, “intend”, “may”, “ought to”, “plan”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to Starfleet or Starfleet’s management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Starfleet’s views at the time such statement were made with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including any changes in the laws, rules and regulations relating to any aspects of Starfleet’s business operations, general economic, market and business conditions, including capital market developments, changes or volatility in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices, the actions and developments of the Starfleet’s competitors and the effects of competition in the food manufacturer and service sector, technology applications and components, and real estate development. Sales and property management on the demand for, and price of, Starfleet’s products and services, various business opportunities that Starfleet may or may not pursue, changes in population growth and other demographic trends, including mortality, pandemics, morbidity and longevity rates, persistency levels, Starfleet’s ability to identify, measure, monitor and control risks in Starfleet’s business, including its ability to manage and adapt its overall risk profile and risk management practices, its ability to properly price its products and services, including property development capital expenditures and establish reserves for future policy benefits and claims, seasonal fluctuations and factors beyond the Starfleet’s control. Subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules, Starfleet does not intend to update or otherwise revise such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way Starfleet expects, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.