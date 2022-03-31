Finacity’s Facilities Exceed Annual Volume of 60 Million Receivables and US $150 Billion

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Company, (“Finacity”), announces that the facilitation of receivables funding on behalf of its global clients continues to grow, with annual volume now exceeding US $150 billion. Annually, approximately 60 million commercial and consumer receivables are tracked and reported on, providing clients and investors with detailed daily transparency.



About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of US $150 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com .

