MDM Permian, Inc. Annual Report and Disclosures Posted

Carrollton, Texas, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDM Permian Inc. (OTC Pink: MDMP) today announced that the company has posted it’s 2021 Annual Report and Disclosures, along with Supplemental Reserve Reports, to its OTC website.

“We are excited about the progress we made over the last year.” states Mr. Michael Rafael, President of MDM Energy, Inc. “The company raised a considerable amount of money to fund operations, purchase production, enter rebranding and marketing agreements in preparation for a much larger funding effort for 2022.” MDM Permian, Inc. has also engaged M&K CPAs to conduct an audit that is expected to be completed in April of this year. “Once we have our audited financials, we will apply to up-list to QB status and become fully reporting.”

The Supplemental Reserve Reports are impressive as oil is now over $100. per barrel and the company has over $18 million of reserves at 2020 pricing! Drilling activities are scheduled to begin by May 2022.

About MDM Permian, Inc.:

Based in Carrollton, Texas, MDM Permian, Inc. is a publicly traded energy company with interests in oil and natural gas wells, mineral prospects. The Company’s business plan includes building value through reserves and production in the Permian Basin of Texas. MDM Energy, Inc. (the wholly owned operating subsidiary of MDM Permian, Inc.), has been actively involved in the oil and gas industry since 1981 with offices located in Carrollton, Texas.

Michael Rafael has nearly 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, serving as founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of MDM Energy, Inc.(“MDM”).

Mr. Rafael has been directly involved in the drilling, completion, and operation of over 300 oil and gas projects, primarily in the Illinois Basin, and directly supervises and oversees field operations. Mr. Rafael works directly with contract geologists, petroleum engineers and geophysicists from start to finish.

For more information about the company, please visit https://www.mdmenergy.com .

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mdmpermian

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.