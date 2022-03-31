Marketing Worldwide Corporation Initiates Development on ‘Auction Crypt’, a Minosis Crypto-Mining Auction Website

CHEYENNE, WY, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK: MWWC), ('the Company'), is currently developing its new Auction Crypt website that will offer Crypto-Mining equipment to the public as part of the Company’s Minosis.io Suite of innovative crypto platforms, products, and services.

Marketing Worldwide is a unique-to-market pioneer in the crypto mining and cyber security sector; which has recently formed strategic partnerships in the rapidly emerging field of crypto forensics.

‘MWWC’ is currently developing its http://auctioncrypt.com website, where ASIC Miners and other Crypto-Mining Equipment will be auctioned off to the general public. Due to the recent micro-chip shortage #Crypto-Mining equipment has become increasingly difficult to acquire over the past six months; which is why this offers new and veteran miners alike an opportunity to start or expand their operations.

#Auction Crypt:

The Auction Crypt website will be an extension of the #Minosis family; and will utilize the $MNS ‘Minosis’ token and the partnered $DOX ‘#DoxedToken’ as the currency used to bid on auctioned items; which will add value to the $MNS and $DOX token utilities. This is a significant opportunity to become a destination site for both refurbished and new equipment that compels web traffic to the https://minosis.io website and to the www.doxedtoken.com website. The increase in traffic could result in daily volume multipliers for both tokens, ultimately triggering the burn and stock buy-back initiatives.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: MARKETING WORLDWIDE CORPORATION (“MWWC”)

Attachment