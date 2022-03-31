Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy: A Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

According to the latest Future Market Insights White Paper Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy, only 2% of packaging spend is on intelligent packaging today, but this is growing rapidly as intelligent solutions support megatrends around sustainability, automation and need for productivity. Capitalizing on this trend, businesses are using intelligent packaging and sustainable packaging solutions to promote a circular economy and generate economic and environmental value. Also backed by strong consumer awareness about circular economy and preference for intelligent packaging and sustainable packaging, the market is expected to reach mainstream adoption in the next few years.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achieving circular economy is a global endeavor and businesses worldwide are joining forces to restore the environment and move away from the take-make-waste process to a closed loop system that efficiently reuses, reduces and recycles; and the packaging industry is leading from the front with novel innovations in intelligent packaging and sustainable packaging that mitigate plastic waste and associated risks thus enabling the circular economy.

The primary objective of intelligent packaging is to combat waste generation, improve overall product shelf-life, reduce the risk of counterfeiting, and improve tracking and tracing of products. Intelligent packaging is designed to enable plastic waste sorting and collection, incorporating materials which can be re-entered after processing generating little to no waste. All of these are pivotal to achieving a circular economy, with the primary focus being on incorporating sustainable and recyclable packaging materials.

Also, as consumers become more conscious towards the environment, they are advocating companies and brands who use intelligent and sustainable packaging solutions that work in tandem with circularity principles. This has further propelled the demand for intelligent packaging solutions. According to Future Market Insights’ latest whitepaper ‘Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy’, 85% of the younger generation prefers intelligent and sustainable packaging.

Beyond recyclability and environmental benefits, intelligent packaging offers real time product monitoring, extended product shelf life, efficient tracking and tracing enabling supply chain efficiencies and is the next branding strategy deployed for consumer connect and hyper-personalized consumer experience. Packaging manufacturers are leveraging diagnostics, indicator functionalities, smart and intelligent labels, advanced sensor technologies, IoT, AR/VR, AI and disruptive technologies to bring about these functionalities. Despite its plethora of benefits, to enable mainstream adoption, a lot needs to be worked on such as improving awareness among consumers, identifying sustainable end of lifecycle management options for materials, and optimizing the cost to achieve scale.

Future Market Insights expects mainstream adoption in the next few years with top packaging manufacturers, technology providers and brands adopting and actively promoting the use of intelligent packaging solutions to boost recyclability and establish circularity.

“The global market for intelligent and sustainable packaging is experiencing steady growth driven by gradual but robust commercialization by food and beverage, healthcare, and cosmetic companies, with intelligent packaging expected to account for 5% of total packaging by 2030”, says Ismail Sutaria, Packaging Consultant, Future Market Insights.

Top Packaging Companies breaking down the barriers to Circularity

Future Market Insights interviewed key players in the packaging ecosystem on how they are enabling circularity through innovations.

Plastic waste collection is a major challenge on the road to circularity. Poor garbage collection and recycling systems in developed and developing economies further aggravate the plastic pollution problem. Leading packaging manufacturer Graham Packaging is overcoming these obstacles by doubling their commitment towards participating actively in packaging waste collection and sortation initiatives through digital watermarking technologies, and by developing packaging technology that uses up to 100% post-consumer recycled material.

Avery Dennison , a leading materials science and RFID company, is a global player in the field of intelligent packaging. In this area, the company focuses on applying digital identities to everyday products to enable transparency throughout the supply chain and improve circularity. A key initiative focusing on reusable and refillable packaging technologies will enable the world to move away from single use plastic packaging. If every item has a unique digital identity that connects to the internet, it creates the opportunity for consumer engagement through smart labels. These digital identities can be managed by atma.io connected product cloud, providing transparency from source to consumer and enabling carbon footprint tracking, circularity, re-commerce and more.

Market Sentiment Analysis about Intelligent Packaging

Future Market Insights conducted a multi-level survey with consumers, packaging technology suppliers, top brands to analyze the market perception and outlook for intelligent packaging.

Inclination towards intelligent packaging and sustainable packaging is more within the Gen Z and millennials

Driven by growing consumer awareness regarding food loss and waste, younger population is opting for eco-friendly packaging options that is not only recyclable but also extends the overall shelf life of the eatables

Four out of five packaging manufactures believe that intelligent packaging will be the next breakthrough in the industry

Food and beverage, consumer products, healthcare, and logistics are at the forefront when it comes to adoption of intelligent packaging thus creating the most lucrative end-use investment pockets for packaging manufacturers

Pouches, Bags and Boxes will be the dominant formats for intelligent packaging by 2030



