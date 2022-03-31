First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces The Children of Heroes Scholarship

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation has announced The Children of Heroes Scholarship, granted in partnership with Scooter Braun and SB Projects to help support children of first responders and medical personnel directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The total allocation of the scholarship is $600,000.



The scholarship will be awarded to three students every year over the next eight years, covering tuition, fees, room and board (only when listed on a student's tuition bill) not already covered by financial aid and other scholarships. Students may apply when they are entering their freshman year or as sophomores, juniors, or seniors; however, the scholarship will only cover the remaining years of undergraduate studies.

Applicants of The Children of Heroes Scholarship should be children of first responders and medical personnel who demonstrate financial need, academic merit, leadership, volunteerism, and participation in co-curricular activities. Priority will be given to children of first responders who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are majoring in business or entrepreneurship.

"Mr. Braun has been instrumental in supporting First Responders Children's Foundation and the children and families we serve," said Jillian Crane President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation. "Being a child of a first responder today often brings an element of sacrifice. We believe The Children of Heroes Scholarship will pave a brighter future for many deserving children of first responders."

Braun's SB Projects has donated over 5 million dollars to the Foundation from streams and sales of the hit Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande duet "Stuck With U" released on May 8, 2020. The donation has provided 283 college scholarships, 108 funerals for first responders who died in the line of duty, and over 1,965 individual hardship grants. This project was made possible through Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun and the team at SB Projects, including Def Jam Recordings, Republic Records, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Universal Music Group. In addition to supporting the First Responders Children's Foundation, "Stuck with U" won the "Best Music Video From Home" award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Mr. Braun was also recognized as The Philanthropist of the year by First Responders Children's Foundation at the 2021 Thanksgiving Day Parade Breakfast in New York City attended by over 1,3000 first responder families.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION:

For 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March, 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org.

ABOUT SB PROJECTS

Founded by Scooter Braun, SB Projects is a division of Ithaca Holdings LLC, which recently merged with HYBE Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. SB Projects is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of music, film, technology, brands, culture, and social good. In addition to managing a roster of some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato, Ashley Graham, and Tori Kelly, SB Projects has grown its film and television division to include a robust slate of projects including FX’s most-watched comedy series Dave, YouTube’s record breaking docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, CBS’s Scorpion, the Ariana Grande feature documentary Excuse Me, I Love You with Netflix, Never Say Never, which remains the highest-grossing music documentary in domestic box office history and most recently, YouTube’s critically acclaimed four-part docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil, and the upcoming pilot Hungry for NBC. The company has many projects in active development including Trap Queen from creator Miquel Nolla for Freeform, Anna K, based on the best-selling novel by Jenny Lee, and an untitled K-Pop film for 20th Century Studios.

