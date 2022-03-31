Wanderport Corporation Announces 10M Shares Cancellation and Business Update

SANTA MONICA, CA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC Pink: WDRP), a holding company specializing in blockchain, digital asset and metaverse, is pleased to provide a business update including the cancellation of 10M shares and the initiatives in the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse areas.

Outstanding Shares Reduction

As part of management’s commitment to improve the balance sheet and capital structure, the Company had reached an agreement to secure and cancel an additional 10M shares of its Common stock, bringing the total to 20M shares.

Functional NFT

In 2021, the NFT market grew to nearly $25 billion. To participate in this burgeoning market, Wanderport plans to introduce a collection of 10,000 functional NFTs later this year. Similar to some of the well sought after functional NFTs such as BAYC, the Company’s NFTs will also offer a range of value-added benefits for their owners. Additional information regarding this project will be provided in the upcoming weeks.

Metaverse

The Company has been forming a team to create a presence in the metaverse. In addition to other members, Wanderport will collaborate with UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC Pink: UAMM) who will help design and build virtual spaces for the Company. The venues will primarily focus on entertainment and e-commerce.

The Company will begin winding down its previous businesses and shift its focus and resources towards the new direction. It has started on building a new website to present its vision, as well as revamping its social media presence to promote awareness of the new projects.

“The growth in the NFT and metaverse space has been strong, and we expect it to continue for the foreseeable future,” commented Miki Takeuchi, CEO. “After experimenting and evaluating a few options, we have decided to pursue a path that could potentially yield significant results for the Company. We are committed to grow Wanderport organically and externally via acquisition to become a major player in the digital asset and metaverse space.”

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a holding company specializing in blockchain, digital asset and metaverse. The Company’s mission is to provide products and services to support sustainable crypto initiatives.

Forward Looking Statements:

