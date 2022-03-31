The Jensen Project Grants Over $4 Million to Anti-Human Trafficking Organizations

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jensen Project is proud to announce the recipients of the 2022 GrantTank Program. The recipients will collectively receive over $4 million dollars in funding to support housing and economic empowerment programs for adult female survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation.

Human Trafficking is a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services, or commercial sex. It is a prolific crime that occurs in every county across America. Human Trafficking is not confined by boundaries of gender, race, or socio-economic status. The Jensen Project strategically focuses on sex trafficking. According to the International Labor Organization, commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) generates over $99 billion in illegal profits every year. Resources dedicated to ending human trafficking and supporting those victimized by the crime drastically fall short of the need.

The GrantTank program launched in 2020 in an effort to pour resources into the anti-trafficking field. After successful impact of the first round of funding, a second round was announced. Organizations were chosen based on a stringent application process over six months, consisting of written applications, oral interviews and a physical site visit. Prioritization was placed on organizations with proven records of success and those who were led by survivors with lived experience.

GrantTank 2022 Recipients - Housing Category

GrantTank 2022 Recipients - Economic Empowerment Category

This is the second round of funding from The Jensen Project focused exclusively on housing and economic empowerment for sex trafficking survivors. In total, over $8.6 million dollars has been granted to these areas of focus, which is being distributed between the years of 2021-2024. Collectively, GrantTank recipients come from 14 states. All organizations serve survivors of any race and nationality, from any state.

About The Jensen Project:

Founded by philanthropist and rape survivor, Janet Jensen, The Jensen Project exists to fuel strategic partnerships in the fight against sexual violence. Funding and business resources are provided to mission-aligned organizations on an annual basis through the GrantTank program. Learn more at TheJensenProject.org

