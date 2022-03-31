Syapse Announces Changes to Board of Directors, Adding Michael Mentesana and Elevating Frank Williams to Chairman Role

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a leading real-world evidence company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of serious diseases by advancing real-world care, today announced that long-time board member and health industry veteran Frank Williams has been named as Chairman of the company’s board of directors. Additionally, the company announced that it has named biopharmaceutical strategic advisor Michael Mentesana as its newest board member.



“We are excited to highlight Frank Williams’ valuable expertise by elevating his role on the board as we welcome the strategic counsel and guidance that Michael Mentesana will surely bring to his role as a board member,” said Ken Tarkoff , CEO, Syapse. “Throughout their careers, both Frank and Mike have been key contributors to transformative health organizations and have shepherded the rise of companies that are now leaders in their fields.”

Frank Williams is the Co-Founder and Chairman of Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH), an organization that assists providers and payers in achieving superior performance through value-based care transformation. Frank previously served as Chairman and CEO of The Advisory Board Company, a research and SAAS technology firm with over 5,000 Healthcare customers worldwide. Frank has also served as an advisor and board member to numerous healthcare services/technology companies and has been a valued Director on the Syapse board since 2018.

Michael is a dynamic executive, innovator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has worked with prominent biotechnology companies, the top 20 global pharmaceutical organizations, leading CROs, global public health organizations, leading provider networks, and FDA.

Michael currently works with organizations on strategy, commercial growth opportunities and as a member of their Board of Directors. Prior to his current roles, Michael was the founder and leader of two groundbreaking businesses, Pharma R&D and Health Analytics, for PwC. He was also the founder and CEO of Intendere Consulting, a boutique R&D consultancy.

About Syapse

Syapse is a company dedicated to extinguishing the fear and burden of oncology and other serious diseases by advancing real-world care. By marrying clinical expertise with smart technologies, we transform data into evidence—and then into experience—in collaboration with our network of partners, who are committed to improving patients’ lives through community health systems. Together, we connect comprehensive patient insights to our network, to empower our partners in driving real impact and improving access to high-quality care.

