Siemens Critical Infrastructure Defense Center latest investment in Canada’s cybersecurity network

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Canada continues to expand its footprint in New Brunswick and increase its global cybersecurity offering with the official inauguration of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Center (CIDC). The center is the first facility of its kind in the Siemens realm dedicated to Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) focused on Operations Technology (OT). Siemens has been investing in its Canadian cyber initiatives since launching its Cybersecurity Research and Development Center in May of 2018.



Services provided by the center will range from advisory to managed and research services, with a mission to secure the advancement of a decarbonizing digital world. The team of cyber experts based in Fredericton will support cyber and physical security needs of the local market as well as projects in the rest of Canada, US, UK, Europe and the Middle East.

“With the unprecedented growth in digitalization, cyber-attacks are on the rise,” said Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada. “Siemens understands the increasing need for cybersecurity and, as part of this, are pleased to announce the strengthening of our presence in New Brunswick with a Critical Infrastructure Defense Center. This Center will protect critical infrastructure with a focus on operations-based technology.”

Siemens AG launched its cybersecurity program in 1986 and was one of the first companies to foster a holistic cybersecurity approach. Currently the company operates five global security hubs and employs 1,300 cybersecurity experts working to secure Siemens’ infrastructure and customers.

"Close cooperation between utility operators and research produces innovative methods to ensure critical infrastructures remain resilient against cyberattacks," said Dr. Andreas Kind, Vice President Cybersecurity & Trust, Siemens Technology.

Siemens committed to increasing capacity development in NB in part because of the strong epicenter of cybersecurity developed by the Government of New Brunswick, Opportunities New Brunswick, ACOA and other government, academic and private partners.

“Siemens Canada is a strong corporate partner and we are proud that they have chosen to expand their investment here,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “The pandemic has amplified the importance of digital security and critical infrastructure protection and New Brunswick is well positioned to maximize these opportunities.”

The center is located at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park. Siemens’ Fredericton office and global Centre of Competency for Smart Grid technology also reside in Knowledge Park. The Cyber Centre is a multi-tenant building that is level 2 secure and is marketed as Canada’s most advanced networking and internet fiber infrastructure.

