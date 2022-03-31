Pa. Hospitals Recognized for Innovative COVID Response

Harrisburg, Pa., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) is recognizing four Pennsylvania health care teams for their exemplary projects addressing the unique needs of their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HAP’s COVID Response Innovation Awards showcase the innovative teams, solutions, and projects that have helped shape the health care community’s response to, understanding of, and resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania hospitals have not only protected the health of their communities during this pandemic but have also been leaders in finding innovative solutions to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. “These awards recognize the exceptional health care teams that developed creative strategies to meet their communities’ needs and address issues such as vaccine access, racial disparities in vaccination, and medical supply chain disruptions.”

The winners were selected from nearly 80 blinded entries that were evaluated by a group of independent judges from Pennsylvania and across the nation. The winning projects are:

First Place: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia led a partnership to facilitate early access to COVID-19 vaccines for school and childcare employees with a focus on enabling schools and childcare providers to resume in-person operations while helping to protect the health and safety of students and staff

led a partnership to facilitate early access to COVID-19 vaccines for school and childcare employees with a focus on enabling schools and childcare providers to resume in-person operations while helping to protect the health and safety of students and staff Second Place: Allegheny Health Network won for two projects. One addressed shortages of N-95 respirators by developing a strategy for equipping staff with industrial respirators that could be sterilized and reused. The other was a campaign to stage mass vaccination events across the greater Pittsburgh region with a commitment to ensuring access for marginalized and historically underserved communities

won for two projects. One addressed shortages of N-95 respirators by developing a strategy for equipping staff with industrial respirators that could be sterilized and reused. The other was a campaign to stage mass vaccination events across the greater Pittsburgh region with a commitment to ensuring access for marginalized and historically underserved communities Third Place: Penn Medicine and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic partnered on a project to address racial inequities in vaccine access by establishing rotating community vaccine clinics throughout the greater Philadelphia region that addressed environmental, socio-economic, and technology-related barriers to vaccine access

Other teams with entries that placed in the top ten were Evangelical Community Hospital, Guthrie, Jefferson Health, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Main Line Health, and WellSpan Health.

The winners will be recognized during HAP’s annual Leadership Summit, May 9­–10 at the Harrisburg Hilton.

# # #

About HAP: HAP is a statewide membership services organization that represents 235 hospitals as well as the patients and communities they serve. Additional information about HAP is available online.

2022