ACGME Equity Matters Unveils Resources to Build Equity and Anti-Racism Practices in Graduate Medical Education

Chicago, IL, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a foundational year of the ACGME Equity MattersTM initiative, the ACGME is proud to unveil self-directed Equity Matters content, a series of learning resources created to supply a continuous learning framework for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work.

“The ACGME Equity Matters modules provide diverse perspectives in an organized and intentional way while increasing the medical education system’s role in historical injustices. Understanding these issues is fundamental to achieving health equity and I’m very proud of our team, the partners, and the authors who dedicated their time to creating this valuable resource for the GME community,” said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, ACGME president and chief executive officer.

More than 70 authors from across the GME continuum contributed to the videos that make up the learning modules and are the culmination of the authors’ work to provide self-directed fundamentals of DEI curricula. The materials are designed for organizations with leadership support, as well as resources and infrastructure commitments to equity for making meaningful change. The modules are available in two tracks: continuing medical education (CME) learning path; and video library. The CME learning modules are designed for users within GME to work at their own pace, while earning CME credit. The video library can be accessed in any order by anyone in medical education. Both learning tracks have been created to support, inform, and challenge, while being cognizant of the impact on the audience.

The first two blocks of the ACGME Equity Matters™ Fundamentals of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, which are now available, are “Foundations of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” and “Key Challenges in DEI and Anti-Racism.” The next two blocks, coming out in late spring, will be on “Racial and Ethnic Experiences” and “Identities and Populations.”

The ACGME Equity Matters program engaged the Council of Medical Specialty Societies (CMSS) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) in Learning Communities to promote DEI and anti-racism practices within GME and promote health equity. Over the last nine months, these Learning Communities have progressed through these complex concepts and now the material is available to all in medical education through the ACGME’s online learning portal, Learn at ACGME, to share with their institutions and colleagues.

The CME Learning Path is the latest in the ACGME’s ongoing efforts to eliminate health disparities and promote diversity in the physician workforce. Visit the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion section of the ACGME website to learn more about these efforts. The staff of the ACGME’s Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will discuss this release more in depth at this week’s 2022 ACGME Annual Educational Conference.

###

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of over 12,000 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 862 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 149,000 resident and fellow physicians in 182 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and enhancing the quality of resident and fellow physicians' education through advancements in accreditation and education.

Attachment