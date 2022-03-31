Boann Distillery, in partnership with Prestige Beverage Group, launches ‘Silks Gin’

Mendota Heights, Minnesota, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silks Irish Dry Gin, from the family owned Boann Distillery in the historic Boyne Valley of Ireland, has added their first Irish gin to its U.S. portfolio. Aiming to replicate the international success of the family’s Whistler Irish Whiskey, Silks Gin is distilled by hand in small batches in Boann Distillery’s custom copper pot still. The gin contains 14 botanicals, offering aromas and flavors of orange peel, fresh blossom, and notes of apple complementing the juniper backbone with a honey finish.



“Our unique botanical combination and distillation technique creates a contemporary gin with bright citrus aromas” said co-founder Sally Anne Cooney. “We also knew that we needed a great name to stand out in a very competitive market. Silks is inspired by the colorful jockey silks worn at the historic Bellewstown racecourse, beside our distillery.”



The idea for Silks Irish Dry Gin was born when the mother-daughter duo captured a swarm of bees at their farm and these bees went on to pollinate the 6,500 apple trees in their Irish fields. The family’s apple orchard provides all elements for the contemporary gin.

“The hives and honey remain from our first swarm, providing the honey and other signature botanicals for Silks Gin. The apple blossoms are hand-picked directly from the apple trees and the elderflower from our hedgerows at the back of the beehives,” added co-founder and mother Marie Cooney.



Silks Gin is hitting shelves in select markets now through Prestige Beverage Group. The brand is available in 750ml bottles for an SRP of $39.99. The new gin is botted at 42 percent ABV. Additionally, the 2022 Beverage Testing Institute awarded Silks 92 Points and a Gold Medal. For more information, visit www.silksgin.ie or @silksgin on social media.



About Boann Distillery:



Boann Distillery is the brainchild of the Cooney family, who have a long history in the Irish drinks industry. Founder Pat Cooney is a native of Drogheda and the establishment of a new industry in his hometown is a homecoming for him. Pat, his wife Marie and four of their children are all actively involved in running the business. It’s been a Cooney family dream to lead a renaissance of Irish whiskey from their homeland of Drogheda, and that dream has become a reality with their new State of the Art Boann Distillery. In late 2019 the first spirit flowed from the distillery’s copper pot stills, the first to flow in Drogheda in over 160 years.



Boann Distillery is one of the most innovative distilleries in Ireland and is leading the way in the exploration of different distilling techniques and the use of rare and special casks. Additional details are available at www.boanndistillery.ie.



About Prestige Beverage Group:



Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe including Italy, France, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Prestige Beverage Group’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes The Whistler Irish Whiskey, Windsor Canadian, KINKY Beverages, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé and Joia Spirit.



From product conception and brand development to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige Beverage Group continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN, the company prides itself in creating an environment that promotes integrity, teamwork, excellence, passion, innovation and a strong work ethic. Learn more at www.prestigebevgroup.com.

Attachments